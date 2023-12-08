Technical Cleanliness and Industrial Engineering Engineer to energy company
2023-12-08
Do you have experience in and are you passionate about technical cleanliness? Then this could be the job for you! Our client in Skellefteå is now looking for you who want to be part of their growth journey. Apply today - we apply continuous selection.
The electrification of cars, trucks and buses is one of the most extensive and disruptive industry transformations ever. Our client leads this change and aims to become the leading battery partner for the European automotive industry and set new benchmarks for sustainability and CO2 footprint. Today they have Europe's largest battery factory located here in Sweden.
As a Technical Cleanliness and Industrial Engineering Engineer at our client, you will play a pivotal role in implementing, sustaining, enhancing, and consistently elevating technical cleanliness standards at their factory. Your responsibilities will encompass vital tasks, such as seamlessly integrating Technical Cleanliness requirements into our manufacturing processes, applying industrial engineering principles. You'll be tasked with devising compliance standards and cleanliness protocols, all of which contribute significantly to our pledge of delivering top-tier, high-quality products with an optimized and efficient industrial engineering approach.
You are offered
As a consultant at Academic Work you are offered a great opportunity to take the next step in your career within constructing at a fast growing and international company. You are offered to extend your network and establish valuable contacts for the future.
Work tasks
• Conceptualise and design in technical cleanliness into our manufacturing processes
• Define, implement and maintain technical cleanliness standards across the plant level and beyond
• Establish a Design for Technical Cleanliness mindset and ensure we are developing and improving our processes accordingly.
• Develop and implement technical cleanliness architectures, strategies, concepts, procedures, and standards
• Contribute to the implementation of solutions and problem-solving efforts aimed at reducing the risk of contaminations and ensuring compliance with technical cleanliness requirements
• Collaborate with local cross-functional teams to support the achievement of technical cleanliness targets and to ensure compliance with customer, international and internal standards
• Perform audits and oversee cleanroom validation and monitoring activities according to ISO 14644 and VDA 19 standards, evaluating results, and implementing improvements in the production lines
• Provide support in the technical cleanliness onboarding processes and provide mentoring, in particular for technicians
• Support customer quality during customer audits and visits
• Monitor technical cleanliness KPIs, defining action plans to achieve targets.
• Bachelor's degree in a relevant field or equivalent practical experience.
• Experience in technical cleanliness management (+1 year), or manufacturing / industrial engineering experience (+3 years) preferably in automotive, aerospace or a manufacturing or industrial setting.
• Experience in the design, implementation and improvement of manufacturing processes
• Proficiency in analyzing customer data, feedback, and complaints to identify trends and implement preventive measures
• Proficiency in conducting audits and monitoring cleanliness activities
It is meritorious if you have knowledge of technical cleanliness processes, requirements and standards (e.g.: ISO 14644, ISO 16232, VDA 19.1, VDA 19.2).
Personal success factors:
• Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
• Familiarity with industry trends and best practices in customer quality management and continuous improvement methodologies.
• Commitment to customer satisfaction and quality excellence.
The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
