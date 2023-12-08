Technical Cleanliness and Industrial Engineering Engineer | Skellefteå
Your future mission
As a Technical Cleanliness and Industrial Engineering Engineer at Northvolt, you will play a pivotal role in implementing, sustaining, enhancing, and consistently elevating technical cleanliness standards at our Skelleftea Gigafactory. Your responsibilities will encompass vital tasks, such as seamlessly integrating Technical Cleanliness requirements into our manufacturing processes, applying industrial engineering principles. You'll be tasked with devising compliance standards and cleanliness protocols, all of which contribute significantly to our pledge of delivering top-tier, high-quality products with an optimized and efficient industrial engineering approach.
Key responsibilities
Overall areas of responsibility and activitie:
• Conceptualise and design in technical cleanliness into our manufacturing processes.
• Define, implement and maintain technical cleanliness standards across the plant level and beyond.
• Contribute to the implementation of solutions and problem-solving efforts aimed at reducing the risk of contaminations and ensuring compliance with technical cleanliness requirements.
• Collaborate with local cross-functional teams to support the achievement of technical cleanliness targets and to ensure compliance with customer, international and internal standards.
• Perform audits and oversee cleanroom validation and monitoring activities according to ISO 14644 and VDA 19 standards, evaluating results, and implementing improvements in the production lines.
• Support training sessions on technical cleanliness and contribute to raising awareness regarding technical cleanliness practices within the company.
• Provide support to incoming quality control and supplier quality through involvement in supplier audits, setting requirements, and participating in measurements on incoming materials. Contribute to the development of methods to improve the technical cleanliness of incoming materials.
• Monitor technical cleanliness KPIs, defining action plans to achieve targets.
• Define global and/or plant based technical cleanliness standards and manage the training and implementation of those standards.
• Support customer quality during customer audits and visits.
• Participate in technical risk assessments related to products and processes and provide technical cleanliness inputs to ensure design technical cleanliness into our processes.
• Assist in the validation of technical cleanliness quality control methods and perform on shopfloor level.
• Provide support in the technical cleanliness onboarding processes and provide mentoring, in particular for technicians
Qualifications and experience
• Bachelor's degree in a relevant field or equivalent practical experience.
• Experience in technical cleanliness management (+1 year), or manufacturing / industrial engineering experience (+3 years) preferably in automotive, aerospace or a manufacturing or industrial setting.
• Experience in the design, implementation and improvement of manufacturing processes
Specific skills
• Knowledge of technical cleanliness processes, requirements and standards (e.g.: ISO 14644, ISO 16232, VDA 19.1, VDA 19.2) beneficial.
• Communications and interpersonal skills, with the ability to build strong relationships with customers and internal stakeholders and cross-functional teams.
• Proficiency in analyzing customer data, feedback, and complaints to identify trends and implement preventive measures.
• Proficiency in conducting audits and monitoring cleanliness activities.
Personal success factors
• Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
