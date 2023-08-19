Technical Business Specialist within metallurgy to Envigas
2023-08-19
Replacing the extensive use of coal with HQ BioCarbon can enable fossil free steel production. Envigas are proud to be the first large-scale producer of high quality BioCarbon in the Nordics, helping the shift towards a more environmentally friendly steel industry. Do you have a background in metallurgy, are interested in customer relations and want to contribute to a more environmentally friendly steel industry? Then this is the right place for you!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Envigas is a pioneer Swedish Biocarbon producer that was founded back in 2013. The company build, own and operate high-precision, large-scale pyrolysis plants which turns forest residuals into HQ Biocarbon, pyrolysis oil and energy. Biocarbon that can be used in metallurgic applications, as raw material for modern batteries or to clean water and air, or as a carbon sink and soil improvement. The pyrolysis oil can be used as a blend in for transportation fuel and chemicals. The excess heat can be utilized for industries, or centrally heated systems. The first production site is based in Bureå, Skellefteå, and the headquarter in Kista, Stockholm. As the company now is ramping up activities with customers, partners, institutes, and the academia, there is a need for a technical business specialist with focus on sustainable solutions such as Biocarbon, pyrolysis oil and energy. The person should have a great interest in making a change for the future, developing new methods for implementation of the company 's products with its customers.
Some words from your future manager
"Hi! My name is Tobias Brink and I am responsible for business development at Envigas. I joined the company in March 2018 and have been involved in developing the business model to help the metallurgical industry change and replace fossil coal with our renewable Biocarbon. Working for Envigas is not just a job, the products also make a difference for our future. In our daily work, we break new ground with new solutions for our products, as well as optimization of our production processes. Our goal is to become the leading player in the production of Biocarbon in the Nordics. As an employee of Envigas, you will become part of our experienced team where you will have great opportunities to develop yourself."
You are offered
• A central role in a company with a lot of heart where your personal qualities, knowledge and previous experiences will be highly valued.
• The opportunity to contribute to a more environmentally friendly metallurgical industry
• Great opportunities to develop in a growing company
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• This is a perfect position for you who would enjoy a role where you combine business with technology. With your background within metallurgy, you will be part of R&D projects, have a lot of contact with customers, partners, institutes, and the academia.
• Questions discussed with customers can, for example, be about the density of the product, how materials can be delivered safely, how the project plan looks like and how Envigas can develop their technology to meet their costumers' requirements and needs.
• You will be part of internal development of new/changed products and processes.
• Contribute to systematically improving internal development and production processes and continuously raise product quality.
• Coordinate, plan, execute and evaluate tests with production and other stakeholders.
• Work with new raw materials.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
In this recruitment process we will place great emphasize on your personal skills and interest for the role and Envigas as a company. We are looking for you who have a strong desire to contribute to a sustainable future and enjoy having several contact points both internally and externally.
Furthermore, you have...
• An academic degree in material science, metallurgy or equivalent
• Experience from similar work tasks, preferably from a role in the industry
• Very good knowledge in English and good knowledge in Swedish since you will use both languages in your daily work
Other information
• Start: According to agreement
• Location: Kista, Stockholm
• Extent: Full time
• Contact information: Senior Recruitment Consultant Johanna Sörell, Johanna.sorell@academicwork.se
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Read more about Envigas on their website: https://www.envigas.com/ Ersättning
