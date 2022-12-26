Technical Business Developer to The Swedish Drone Company
2022-12-26
Do you love technology?
Do you want to work in a startup environment?
The future belongs to drones, take the chance to be a part of an exciting journey and join our team!
About Airolit
We are a fully Swedish owned aerospace company developing and producing secure industrial grade UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles).
With a committed team of UAV enthusiasts, our main goal is to deliver world class products. Our customers have an important mission and demand reliable solutions, therefore we aim to deliver secure products of high quality. And by that be the obvious choice among industrial UAV users.
The position
As part of our growth journey, we are looking to recruit a Technical Business Developer. You will have the key responsibility to expand our customer base, targeting both small and large customers. Your daily work will include all tasks related to sales, such as prospecting new customers, set and follow up on sales targets, visit and support new and current customers as well as contacting potential new customers.
The role will include traveling, within and outside the Nordic region. With support from our engineers you will support customer projects and demo our products.
You will work together with colleagues within all areas of the company, from product development to operations. You will report to the CEO.
Your profile
We are putting a lot of emphasize on personal skills in this recruitment. As a person you have a high interest in technology, as well as being outgoing and social. You will work together with a devoted team and therefore we value team spirit. You embrace the opportunity to handle challenges outside your defined role.
Must haves
B.Sc, M.Sc or equivalent education
Experience from B2B sales
Drivers license (B)
Tech interest
Team player
Committed
Driven
Willing to work in a high tempo
Open for challenges
Extra toppings
• Experience from project management
• UAV flight experience
• Experience from CRM-systems
• Experience from public procurements
Start
We would like to have you in the team as soon as possible, with respect to period of notice to your current employer.
More info
We are located in Sisjön, Mölndal.
For more questions, you are welcome to contact Filip Pihlqvist at filip.pihlqvist@airolit.com
.
Application
Send your application to info@airolit.com
.
Write what role you wish to apply for and how you can contribute to our journey.
(Don't forget to attach your CV)
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-25
