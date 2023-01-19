Technical Business Analyst to Payments
2023-01-19
Would you like to participate in the creation of next generation's payment platform?
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• Analyse, design, develop, test and maintain services & functionality within the super-hot payments area that is currently undergoing its largest transformation ever (?).
• Be part of a cross functional agile team in the Payment Execution Agile Release Train that uses SAFe and together plan the work, break down the backlog and prioritize the features.
• Act as a role model and take responsibility for all typical BA activities. E.g. analysis of product owner priorities, gaps and impacts, analysis of system processes and solutions, break-down of features, preparation, verification & anchoring of backlog items, requirement gathering, writing user stories and acceptance criteria, testing and quality assurance of the delivered functionality.
• Develop yourself, your team, and the entire release train. You will be part of a dynamic environment where we strive for t-shaping and sharing knowledge and experience through the daily work as well as through communities, LinkedIn Learnings etcetera.
What is needed in this role:
• Experience from more technical business analysis, functional & non-functional requirements and testing. If you have worked with payments and/or ISO 20022 it is a big plus!
• Technical knowledge on backend development, API's, microservices and architecture.
• Be curious, driven, proactive, self-organized and an analytical problem solver with a desire to improve and comfortable solving complex tasks.
• A set of methods and tools used in business analysis.
• Team player with good collaboration and communication skills - listen, ask questions, build trust - and experience from agile ways of working, e.g. SAFe.
• Ability to be a bridge between IT and business stakeholders to facilitate dialogue about customer value in the team and a shared understanding of the work to be done.
• An interest in details without missing out on the big picture, and with good writing, visualization and documentation skills.
• Proficient English, spoken & written, Swedish is a merit.
At Swedbank we believe that people are our core strength. Our culture is built on respect, inclusion and openness. We support the continuous development and enable you to take the lead in your career and find inspiring challenges. We take care of your well-being by providing a sustainable and flexible working environment. As an employee, you will be part of the Group performance program, offered a company pension plan, optional health insurance, as well as other benefits. We are guided by our values: Open, Simple and Caring. It's all about delivering a positive and unique experience for our customers through collaboration and teamwork - together we make a difference.
Join our team and...
you will have the opportunity to grow yourself and take on a big responsibility. The payment market is undergoing massive change with increased competition, globalization, standardisation etcetera that push participants to move forward. Swedbank is running several related strategic initiatives in parallel with scaling up agile and strengthening the delivery capacity - you will join during exciting times!" Johan Freyman, your future leader
We look forward to receiving your application by 03.02.2023.

Location: Sundbyberg
Location: Sundbyberg
Contacts
Recruiting manager: Johan Freyman, +46 73 055 51 82
SACO: Henrik Joelsson
Finansförbundet: Kristine Nordin +46 8 58 59 37 48
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
