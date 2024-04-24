Technical Artist
2024-04-24
We at Semi Random Interactive are looking for a passionate artist and programmer ready to tackle both creative and technical problems. In this role you will be responsible for art conceptualization and creation, as well as incorporating them into gameplay.
Requirements
Knowledge in a Game Engine (e.g. Godot, Unreal, Unity).
Skilled designer in 2d and 3d art, including animations.
Passionate about creating and playing games of various genres.
Good to have
Experience coding in Python.
Experience in source control such as Git.
Experience working with Jira or equivalent.
Experience in C++
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-24
E-post: semirandomgames@gmail.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
