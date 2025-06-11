Technical Architect
We are seeking a skilled Technical Architect with expertise in Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations (D365 FO) to lead the design and implementation of scalable integration solutions across enterprise systems. This role requires a good technical background in integration architecture, Azure services, and middleware platforms, along with great collaboration and communication skills.
Key Responsibilities:
Design and lead integrations between D365 FO and internal/external enterprise systems.
Define and implement integration patterns using Azure Logic Apps, Data Factory, and Power Platform.
Ensure integration solutions meet enterprise standards for security, scalability, and compliance.
Collaborate with business and technical teams to translate requirements into robust integration architectures.
Provide documentation, coaching, and technical leadership throughout the solution lifecycle.
Required Qualifications:
Proven experience as a Technical Architect on Microsoft D365 FO projects.
Expertise in D365 data entities, integration frameworks, and extensibility models.
Hands-on experience with Azure integration services and middleware technologies.
Great understanding of APIs, data flows, and enterprise service buses (ESBs).
Good problem-solving skills and the ability to communicate effectively across teams.
Additional Information
Some of our clients require you to undergo and be approved according to our current security regulations. Certain positions may also require specific citizenship.
About Astek Sweden
Astek has always been driven by a strong curiosity and a passion for technological possibilities. This fascination forms the foundation of everything we do - our commitment to innovation and product development, the long-term customer relationships we build, and the value we create in every assignment, every day. With us, you will have the opportunity to grow alongside some of the industry's most skilled engineers and technical experts.
What We Offer
We are a company where innovation, community, and professional growth are at the core. Here, you will have the opportunity to work on exciting and challenging projects in an environment where your expertise and ideas are valued. We offer:
An inspiring workplace where technology and creativity meet. Opportunities to collaborate with leading industry players. Professional development and career growth. A company culture where we support each other and have fun together! Great benefits, including 5,000 SEK in wellness allowance.
We encourage all engineers to apply, regardless of gender, background, or life situation.
Want to Be Part of Our Team?
We warmly welcome your application!
Recruitment is ongoing, so don't hesitate to apply. Feel free to reach out if you have any questions.
Recruitment Contact: Daniella Hernandez Email: daniella.hernandez@astek.net
Phone: +46 070 624 0344
