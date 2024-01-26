Technical Architect
2024-01-26
Who are we?
Allgon are a leading manufacturer of wireless machinery control systems, supplying custom solutions to a variety of companies operating within the industrial sector. Our customers meet us through our subsidiaries Tele Radio and Åkerstöms. We are passionate about offering industrial remote control soluations for safer world.
We are now looking to strengthen the R&D department with a senior Technical Architect. We are a department with fast decision-making processes, open communication, and a flat organization, while at the same time we have strong resources and good development opportunities as the global company we are.
Allgon's department for Research & Development consists of approximately 50 employees who are divided into several teams in different locations. In Sweden you will find us in Gothenburg and Björbo, but we also have employees in Spain and Vietnam.
About the role
As a Technical Architect you will be located at our head-office in Gothenburg and play a key role in the team and have great opportunity to influence the work. You will collaborate with functions over the entire organization, with focus on R&D.
You work extensively with establishing best practices and ways of working from a technical point of view. Furthermore, the role includes analysing and define technical requirements and solutions to make products meet requirements regarding cost, performance, usability and customer needs, in close cooperation with product management and other stake holders.
This position makes great demands to familiarize yourself with our technical areas in an overall way, while at the same time possessing a high level of technical knowledge and being able to understand and work at a detailed level. As Technical Architect, you will work both strategically and practically with our technical solutions, within both software, hardware, mechanics and regulatory requirements.
There are great opportunities to grow in the role and take on more responsibility over time. Since our production and some development is located abroad (China, Vietnam, Spain, etc.), travel in the service may occur.
About You
We seek you that have a passion for technology and a strong drive to develop safe, high-quality products. You possess very good technical competence in all aspects of product development, including mechanics, electronic design, regulations, hardware and software.
As a person you appreciate working together with others and sharing your expertise. You are used to working in changing environments and taking a lot of responsibility. You are good at leading, motivating, supporting and empowering others to effectively achieve common goals. You are a solution-oriented person, and in addition to extensive technical experience in your professional life, you probably have several private projects you are working on as well.
Requirements:
At least 10 years of professional experience within Embedded Software and Hardware system development.
Expert level in C, with focus on Embedded Systems.
Cortex M
Python (and other programming languages)
Git
Hardware design. Both digital and analogue/power designs.
Engineering background at master's level or higher
English and Swedish language
Other skills we value:
Web technologies
Mobile app development
IT knowledge, ex GitLab administration with runners and Linux system in general.
Cloud Technologies
Rust
Radio Technologies
Compiler Construction
Experience from international project organization
Leadership experience
Forward error correction and similar technologies
Control Systems Engineering
Industrial Technologies like PLCs, field buses, hydraulic valves, inverters, electrical motors
Functional Safety (EN61508 & EN13849)
What We Offer:
Opportunity to work with innovative and high-quality products.
Continuous professional development and career opportunities.
An exciting and challenging position in a growing organization.
8 extra working days off per calendar year through shorter working hours.
SEK 3,000 per year for wellness care.
About Allgon
Allgon is a Swedish company specializing in industrial radio control with an impressive history of developing advanced wireless technology. Our customers know us through the brands Tele Radio and Åkerströms. Through an ever-growing network of subsidiaries, Allgon now employs more than 400 individuals in over 19 countries.
Allgon offers challenging work in a profitable, dynamic, and growing technically-oriented organization. You will work in a pleasant environment and have the opportunity for career development. We are a global company, but with the familiar feeling of a smaller company, where you can be seen and heard and have an opportunity to influence the projects you work on.
At Allgon, we prioritize sustainability on all levels - ecologically, socially, and financially. We strive to attract passionate individuals who share our values and want to be part of our journey towards a sustainable future through what we produce and generate for our customers worldwide.
