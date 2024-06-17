Technical Application Specialist, Load Computer, Kockumation
Join our team as a Technical Application Specialist, Load Computer, at Kockumation!
Are you passionate about the maritime industry and eager to work with cutting-edge technology? Do you have experience configuring hardware and software, providing top-notch technical support, and troubleshooting? Are you ready to become our next Technical Application Specialist? If so, Kockumation has an exciting opportunity for you!
About Us:
Welcome to Kockumation, a world-leading provider of marine and industrial applications. Operating globally, we have four business areas: Marine, Alarm, Train, and Industry. We are a stable and successful company with a rich history. Our work environment and leadership are characterized by entrepreneurship, innovation, and creativity. We believe in short decision-making paths and freedom with responsibility.
The Role:
As a Technical Application Specialist, Loading Computer, you will work with our product LOADMASTER X5. Kockumation has an extensive experience within the maritime industry and been active for more than 30 years. We have built up a unique network of customers, service stations and agents within these segments: ship stability, signaling and level gauging . Deliveries take place every day to destinations around the globe. In your work with LOADMASTER you will:
Work extensively with configuring and testing online protocols, such as ASCII, Modbus, and NMEA.
Assist customers in the maritime industry with configuring and delivering both hardware and software.
Provide exceptional technical support and conduct thorough technical troubleshooting.
Engage in aftersales, data collection, commissioning, service, and training for customers.
We will, of course, provide the necessary training to ensure you become highly proficient with our product and can work independently as a technical expert.
This position involves some travel related to commissioning and crew training, with a maximum of 20 days per year, primarily within Europe.
Key Requirements:
Proven experience in configuring online protocols (e.g., ASCII, Modbus, NMEA).
Experience in the maritime industry or a strong interest in this field.
Solid knowledge of IT infrastructure, networking, and Windows.
Excellent communication skills and fluency in English and one or several Nordic languages.
Why Join Us?
Work with a unique and market-leading product.
Enjoy a balanced work-life environment.
Be part of a company that fosters innovation and creativity.
Experience short decision-making paths and a culture of freedom with responsibility.
Interested?
This position is a full-time employment, located in Malmö. In this recruitment, we are cooperating with Cabeza. More information about the position can be provided by Recruitment Consultant Malin Schultz: malin.schultz@cabeza.se
We look forward to receiving your application!
