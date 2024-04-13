Technical Administrator to a research facility in Lund!
2024-04-13
Are you looking for a new opportunity in an international environment and established organization who is leading within its field? This is a unique chance to work in a multi-disciplinary research centre, based on the world's most powerful neutron source. They are now looking for an administrator with technical interest and strong communication skills in english. Does this sound interesting to you?
OM TJÄNSTEN
As a Technical Administrator you will work with coordinating and consolidating technical information and hosting and administering meetings. Furthermore, you will be responsible to organize technical documentation and support the remote handling systems within target division with structuring and creating information in PLM and EAM systems.
You are offered
• Unique opportunity to be involved in the development and building of a world leading facility for materials research
• As a consultant for Academic Work, we offer significant opportunities for you to grow professionally, build your network, and create valuable contacts for the future. Learn more about our consultant offer at our website.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Experience from working in an administrative role before
• Experience of technical documentation
• Good knowledge in Microsoft office programs like Word and Excel
• Work proficiency in English, since it's the spoken language in the organization
It is meritorious if you have:
• Relevant engineering education or experience
• Experience with document management system
• Knowledge of other European languages
As a person you are serviceminded and not afraid to take initiative to seek the information you need. You have an eye for details and enjoys working in a structured way.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Structured
• Self-sufficient
• Networker
• Communicative
