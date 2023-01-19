Technical Administrative student to Tüv Rheinland
2023-01-19
Are you a student with a passion for technology and administration? Are you interested in working in a company that is one of the leading international providers of technical services for quality and safety? Then you may want to join TÜV Rheinland in Lund. Apply today as we review applications on an ongoing basis!
OM TJÄNSTEN
TÜV Rheinland Sweden is part of the worldwide TÜV Rheinland Group. The team at the TÜV laboratories in Lund have more than 20 years extensive experience from testing complex electronic and wireless products intended for the global market.
This is a part-time consulting assignment where you are expected to work approximately 2-3 days a week.
Our offer
• A great opportunity to work in an exciting company in the tech industry
• A personal mentor and a comprehensive introduction
As a consultant at Academic Work you are offered an opportunity to grow as a professional, extend your network, and establish valuable contacts for the future. Read more about our offer.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
As a technical administrator you will support and help out in different projects. You will be responsible for various tasks and follow ups.
• Administration/ set up new projects in SAP and Compass
• Handling of test samples and orders
• Create quotations for clients
• Invoicing
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• A student with great passion for technology
• Someone fluent in both English and Swedish
• A computer literate
It is an advantage if you speak German as one of the clients is located in Germany.
We believe you are:
• Communicative
• Meticulous
• Cooperative
Miscellaneous
• Start date by appointment, but preferably as soon as possible
• Part-time, approximately 2 days a week
• Location: Lund
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work. Per the request by TÜV all questions regarding the position should be handled by Academic Work.
The selection process does occur on an ongoing basis, and the posting may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the screening or interview phases.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
You can read more about TÜV here!
