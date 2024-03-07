Technical Account Manager
2024-03-07
At Broadridge, we've built a culture where the highest goal is to empower others to accomplish more. If you're passionate about developing your career, while helping others along the way, come join the Broadridge team.
Are you interested in working for the global market leader in trading technology?
Are you interested in working for the global market leader in trading technology?
We are now accepting applications for our next successful Technical Account Manager at our office in Stockholm.
Role Overview
As a Technical Account Manager for Principal Trading, your main responsibility will be to provide top-notch customer service to various banks and trading firms that use our sophisticated trading software. Your typical day involves solving complicated problems with colleagues and clients, providing system setup, modifying configuration, and helping to identify solutions to our clients' trading needs.
A big part of the role is also centered on troubleshooting potential problems that a customer might encounter when running a complex system. You will in many ways act as a communicator in the layers between our customers, developers and product managers.
The role is mission-critical and provides excellent exposure to fast-paced, high-tech environments spanning trading solutions across many product types and exchanges.
The successful candidate is expected to have a good set of IT skills in conjunction with a keen interest in the financial markets.
You will provide the necessary assistance via email, phone, and on the trading floor. This involves technical troubleshooting, performance, network analysis, and working directly with the end users on functional requirements such as risk and pricing. The support requests will come directly from traders or the first-line support staff working with them. Active monitoring and acting proactively to market changes is desirable by our clients.
The selected candidate will be based in Stockholm working with other departments that are based in offices across EMEA. The Stockholm office is predominantly responsible for Broadridge Trading and Connectivity Solutions (BTCS) customers located in the Nordic and potentially across Europe.
This role requires frequent interactions with colleagues in various geographical locations around Europe, Asia, and America. As a result, there are occasional travel requirements.
Responsibilities
Provide ad-hoc Technical Support to customers, including troubleshooting and resolution, through phone calls, emails, and face-to-face meetings.
Manage your client portfolio to ensure excellent customer service is offered consistently.
Work collaboratively with the designated clients' members by implementing key functionalities to facilitate the adoption of product features to achieve business goals.
Acting as the interface between the end users at the customer site and BTCS's Engineering team by Liaising with the engineering team on faults that require code changes
Occasional visits to Nordic-based customers (trading floors and technical staff)
Optimize customer usage of BTCS products via training, tuning, and providing consultancy.
Maintain expert knowledge of BTCS Trading products and services through training and self-study.
Enhancements to the BTCS products to fulfill customer needs, such as development of trading strategies, custom pricing models, and integration with 3rd party systems.
Perform Tbricks system back-end upgrades (command-line interface on Red Hat)
Enter case information into our tools to ensure appropriate resolution management is achieved.
Work closely with Sales team to identify new opportunities within existing relationships
Your profile
Passion to learn if you are missing any of the skills below.
Motivated and able to work within a team
Linux command-line utilities.
Nice to have Unix shell scripting (bash, python, etc)
Familiarity with networking (basic topology, troubleshooting, UDP/TCP stack)
Understanding native exchange protocols such Itch, Ouch and FIX
An Interest in finance and electronic trading solutions in particular.
strong relationship management skills and experience and an ability to plan strategically
Experience in working with cross-functional/cross-departmental and virtual teams
Must demonstrate strong complex problem-solving capabilities
Good communication skills in English, both oral and written Så ansöker du
