Technical Account manager
A Hub AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2023-10-11
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos A Hub AB i Göteborg
, Kungälv
, Kungsbacka
, Stenungsund
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
We are now seeking a Technical Account Manager with experience with Ansys or similar commercial CAE software.
The Technical Account Manager (TAM) acts as a true partner by listening to the customers needs and developing a deep knowledge of their goals, key business initiatives, technical challenges, and engineering problems to deliver Ansys based solutions to achieve customers' desired business outcome. The TAM cooperates with sales to identify opportunities that will expand Ansys' footprint, plan and prioritize the necessary technical activities to achieve the account growth plan. These activities span positioning of all Ansys products and include co-ordination with presales, technical support and training.
Key Responsibilities and Duties:
• Establish a long term and sustainable relationship with the assigned accounts, aligning Ansys' solutions with the client's key business initiatives; the Technical Account Manager is viewed by the customer as their trusted advisor and single point of contact for all technical activities
• Work collaboratively with the key account manager to identify the necessary strategic long term and short-term technical activities to achieve the overall goals with the agreement of the customer
• Advanced professional role, focus on select account(s), primary point of contact for technical engagements, expertise in mapping customer technical requirements to Ansys solutions
• Work with the sales to leverage proper technical resources to assist in the effort to expand the Ansys footprint; identify areas of opportunity at the account to displace competition, add products, add users and expand existing business
• Review technical support activities and work with the support manager to ensure follow-up and coaching for technical staff to ensure the goals are met
• Lead opportunity qualification and drive technical campaigns, advise on market sizing initiatives
• Lead account-based marketing strategy, drive technology deployment and adoption
Required Education/Certification and Experience
• Required education and degree type: BS or MS or PhD in Mechanical/Aerospace/Electrical Engineering or related field
• Demonstrated use of relevant Ansys software or knowledge of other commercial CAE software
• Logical problem-solving, strong interpersonal and communication skills, fluent in writing and speaking English
• Strong organizational and time management skills, possesses a sense of urgency Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare A Hub AB
(org.nr 559177-9656), https://a-hub.se Arbetsplats
A-hub Kontakt
Emilie Englund emilie@a-hub.se Jobbnummer
8183258