Techanical lead - Hcl Technologies Sweden AB - Göteborg
Techanical lead
Hcl Technologies Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg
2019-12-21

Required experience / skills

Documented experience of architecting, designing, implementing, documenting, testing, administrating, and operating solutions in an enterprise environment. * Expertise in Artifactory deployments. * Experience of deployment and use of open source security and compliance-solutions including Black Duck. * Experience of deployment of static code analysis solutions is meritorious including SonarQube. * Strong experience from deployment of High Availability solutions. * Experience from establishing backup and storage solutions. * Good understanding of Linux servers and operating systems. * Experience from deployments in virtualization technologies and containers including VMWare and Docker. * Experience from provisioning tools, automation, and script languages including Rundeck, Bash, Ansible, Python. * Experience from working with Git version control systems. * Understanding of CI/CD - use and operations. * Familiar with embedded Software development. * Knowledge from on premises and cloud based deployments. * Good knowledge of distributed systems. * Demonstrated ability to be a team player in a fast-paced environment. * Good communication skills in English, both verbally and in writing.

