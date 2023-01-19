Tech Recruiter
For our client Volvo Cars we are looking for a Tech Recruiter.
At least 3 years of hands-on end to end recruitment experience within the tech-industry. Would prefer to have the recruiter to be physically located in GBG but would be willing to consider profiles from Stockholm or Lund/Malmö.
Key Responsibilities
Effectively partners with senior-level stakeholders, potentially across multiple areas of domain expertise
Holds full accountability for full cycle recruitments including search
Proactive partnership with Sourcing team and greater TA team
Responsible for driving and executing on the TA strategy
Can build, maintain, and drive TA projects in a timely manner
Coaches/mentors more junior team members across the TA org
Drives collaboration with PX Partners& Finance partners (with TA leads) to build process improvements for operational effectiveness based on data, beliefs and insights
Responsible for a diverse set of recruitments which may include leadership or senior roles in the business
Key Behaviors:
Understanding of the TA philosophy/strategy which facilitates ability to define and measure projects that will have the greatest impact
Holds influence to get others on-board and bring ideas alive
Helps develop others by providing frequent feedback with honesty and empathy
Mentors more junior team members towards success in line with the career framework
Proactively uses recruitment data to advise the business, and identifies problems preemptively
Ability to act as a strategic partner to senior levels of leadership within the company
Ability to act independently and seek solutions when problems arise Så ansöker du
