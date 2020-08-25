Tech Operations Analyst - Discovery Networks Sweden AB - Supportteknikerjobb i Stockholm
Tech Operations Analyst
Discovery Networks Sweden AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Stockholm
2020-08-25
The London-based Digital & Technology department is Discovery's centre-of-excellence for digital product development and user engagement. We innovate and bring to life transformational video-on-demand products-redefining how lovers of Discovery's content engage with the shows they know and love across the globe. As the Digital Product & Technology team continues to grow we're now on the lookout for an enthusiastic, detailed orientated Tech Product Analyst to support the Dplay Operation.
The Tech Operations Analyst role will support the day-to-day running of live events on the Dplay service across multiple platforms and territories and ensure that we deliver a high-quality service to the end user, and to ensure that all live events on the service meets the business needs. The primary role will be to support Live events, and make sure that all live events play out smoothly, quickly deep diving into issues identified, look for any workaround and attempt to resolve any issues at the time where possible, to provide the best possible experience. If it's not possible to resolve the issue at the time, raise a development ticket with all the relevant information to ensure the issue can be resolved at quickly as possible to reduce the impact on the customer experience.
This role is a 1 year fixed contract with possibility of extension.
Key Responsibilities
The Tech Ops Analyst role will support the day to day live events. Helping run daily check on the various platforms, web, mobile (iOS & Android) and connected devices to ensure that the service is operating effectively.
Manage and triage all issues identified with the dplay service, gathering as much information as possible to help identify the root cause of the problem. For example, help to run Charles logs, complete rigorous testing and work with the customer support teams to fully understand the issue/s.
Work closely with the London service delivery team and Tech Operations centre (TOC) to escalate and manage issues through to a resolution.
Work with the wider Dplay team to ensure we are operationally ready for all new deployments across product and technology. By being aware of all new changes being deployed to the Dplay platforms to ensure that the service is operational, working and is not impacting live events.
Work with the editorial and product teams to understand the full configuration of the Apps to understand how they work and function technically.
Effective communication to stakeholders on all identified issues and bugs.
Assist in maintaining high performing service operational support functions for Dplay.
Support continuous improvements of the service management process and make recommendations for Service Improvement Plans and ensure actions are followed through to completion in a timely manner.
Work with wider Dplay team to ensure actions are taken and completed to deliver improvements for the Dplay service.
Role Specific Experience / Skills
Able to demonstrate initiative and a proactive approach to daily tasks, manage and prioritise tasks and time efficiently
Strong communication and organisational skills. Ability to self-organise, take ownership of an issue and drive it through to completion
Ability to work well in a team, as well as independently
Can-do attitude and willingness to learn new skillsets
Good technical aptitude and understanding of the software development process, methodologies, tools and frameworks
Able to build strong relationships and achieve results under potentially difficult circumstances
Proven ability to work well under pressure with a high degree of flexibility and a positive approach
Produce detailed service quality reports to key audiences including senior management
Strong customer service ethos, committed to quality, with the will and enthusiasm to drive improvements
Experience with JIRA and Confluence
Experience in working across territory
Strong problem solving and analytical mind set
In-depth understanding of digital (OTT) and broadcast technology
Experience with multilingual application development and roll-out
Native Swedish and English speaker
Publiceringsdatum
2020-08-25
