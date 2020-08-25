Tech Operations Analyst - Discovery Networks Sweden AB - Supportteknikerjobb i Stockholm

Discovery Networks Sweden AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Stockholm2020-08-25The London-based Digital & Technology department is Discovery's centre-of-excellence for digital product development and user engagement. We innovate and bring to life transformational video-on-demand products-redefining how lovers of Discovery's content engage with the shows they know and love across the globe. As the Digital Product & Technology team continues to grow we're now on the lookout for an enthusiastic, detailed orientated Tech Product Analyst to support the Dplay Operation.The Tech Operations Analyst role will support the day-to-day running of live events on the Dplay service across multiple platforms and territories and ensure that we deliver a high-quality service to the end user, and to ensure that all live events on the service meets the business needs. The primary role will be to support Live events, and make sure that all live events play out smoothly, quickly deep diving into issues identified, look for any workaround and attempt to resolve any issues at the time where possible, to provide the best possible experience. If it's not possible to resolve the issue at the time, raise a development ticket with all the relevant information to ensure the issue can be resolved at quickly as possible to reduce the impact on the customer experience.This role is a 1 year fixed contract with possibility of extension.Key ResponsibilitiesThe Tech Ops Analyst role will support the day to day live events. Helping run daily check on the various platforms, web, mobile (iOS & Android) and connected devices to ensure that the service is operating effectively.Manage and triage all issues identified with the dplay service, gathering as much information as possible to help identify the root cause of the problem. For example, help to run Charles logs, complete rigorous testing and work with the customer support teams to fully understand the issue/s.Work closely with the London service delivery team and Tech Operations centre (TOC) to escalate and manage issues through to a resolution.Work with the wider Dplay team to ensure we are operationally ready for all new deployments across product and technology. By being aware of all new changes being deployed to the Dplay platforms to ensure that the service is operational, working and is not impacting live events.Work with the editorial and product teams to understand the full configuration of the Apps to understand how they work and function technically.Effective communication to stakeholders on all identified issues and bugs.Assist in maintaining high performing service operational support functions for Dplay.Support continuous improvements of the service management process and make recommendations for Service Improvement Plans and ensure actions are followed through to completion in a timely manner.Work with wider Dplay team to ensure actions are taken and completed to deliver improvements for the Dplay service.Role Specific Experience / SkillsAble to demonstrate initiative and a proactive approach to daily tasks, manage and prioritise tasks and time efficientlyStrong communication and organisational skills. Ability to self-organise, take ownership of an issue and drive it through to completionAbility to work well in a team, as well as independentlyCan-do attitude and willingness to learn new skillsetsGood technical aptitude and understanding of the software development process, methodologies, tools and frameworksAble to build strong relationships and achieve results under potentially difficult circumstancesProven ability to work well under pressure with a high degree of flexibility and a positive approachProduce detailed service quality reports to key audiences including senior managementStrong customer service ethos, committed to quality, with the will and enthusiasm to drive improvementsExperience with JIRA and ConfluenceExperience in working across territoryStrong problem solving and analytical mind setIn-depth understanding of digital (OTT) and broadcast technologyExperience with multilingual application development and roll-outNative Swedish and English speaker2020-08-25Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-10-31Discovery Networks Sweden ABTegeluddsvägen 8011499 Stockholm5332220