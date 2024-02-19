Tech Lead Pocus
About ContextVision
ContextVision is a medtech company specializing in image analysis and artificial intelligence. Their cutting-edge technology helps clinicians accurately interpret medical images, a crucial foundation for better diagnosis and treatment.
ContextVision has been around for more than 40 years and has been a pioneer in medical imaging for over 30. They are a leading provider of image enhancement software to manufacturers of ultrasound, X-ray, and MRI equipment on a global level. The company has offices in Stockholm, Linköping, and local representation in the U.S., Japan, China, and South Korea. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.
About the role
As part of ContextVision's ambition to grow, by exploring new areas within ultrasound, we are currently seeking a Tech Lead to spearhead the R&D effort for their new business area Point-of-Care Ultrasound (POCUS). This is a new role where you will play a pivotal part in building something from the ground up. With a strong technology foundation in technology design, image/signal processing, and machine learning, the focus will be on developing ultrasound products to revolutionize the use of ultrasound by simplifying acquisition and interpretation. Innovations targeting this direction will enable ultrasound for new user groups and future patient management, where one example includes the staging and monitoring of chronic diseases.
In this role, you'll be the one diving into the technology, drafting system architecture, evaluating existing technologies, as well as crafting initial prototypes through hands-on coding, and collaborating closely with the POCUS Program Director, R&D, and external partners. As the POCUS field expands and matures, your role will naturally evolve to encompass more leadership responsibilities, where you'll guide and inspire others to innovate. Nevertheless, your foundational hands-on expertise will remain invaluable, serving as a cornerstone for driving forward the vision and goals in POCUS.
Responsibilities:
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to develop and implement advanced image processing algorithms and AI models for medical ultrasound applications.
Conduct due-diligence and research to stay up-to-date with the latest advancements in medical imaging, AI, and ultrasound technology.
Participate in the design and development of software solutions tailored to the POCUS project's unique requirements.
Provide technical expertise to support problem-solving and troubleshooting.
Collaborate with external partners and key stakeholders to drive innovation in the POCUS field.
Stay current with regulatory requirements related to medical software and ensure compliance with industry standards.
About you
The ideal candidate possesses a creative and proactive approach, combined with a passion for generating ideas and executing them effectively. You can bring valuable knowledge, enhancing ContextVision's ability to stay abreast of the latest developments through diligent monitoring of research and industry trends from a technical perspective. With experience in programming and leadership, you can conceptualize innovative solutions and lead teams in their implementation. A strong technical ability and project management skillsets to define solution requirements and testing protocols, coordinate product development projects, as well as launch new products from the laboratory setting into clinical practice. Moreover, you excel at collaborating and communicating with various stakeholders, ensuring a clear transmission of complex technical concepts to diverse audiences.
We believe you have:
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, Biomedical Engineering, or a related field.
Proven experience in image processing, AI, and medical imaging technologies, with a focus on ultrasound.
Programming skills within Python, Julia or similar high-level language.
Familiarity with medical device regulations and compliance (FDA, CE, etc.) is a plus.
Experience in working with agile methodologies.
