Tech Lead Network Infrastructure
Geely Europe Innovation and Collaboration AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Göteborg
2026-06-29
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Shape the future of enterprise network infrastructure across Europe.
We are looking for an experienced Tech Lead – Network Infrastructure to join our Cloud & AI organization and play a key role in designing, securing, and operating our next-generation network infrastructure.
In this role, you will combine strategic thinking with hands-on technical leadership to deliver secure, scalable, and high-performing network services that support our European business operations and future growth. If you are passionate about cloud networking, modern infrastructure, and driving technical excellence, we'd love to hear from you.
About the Role
As the Tech Lead – Network Infrastructure, you will be part of the Cloud & AI department, responsible for end-to-end infrastructure and platform services, including cloud foundations, on-premises infrastructure, and scalable environments that enable digital business capabilities across Europe.
You will act as the technical authority for network infrastructure, working closely with architects, platform engineers, security specialists, and business stakeholders to ensure our network services are resilient, secure, and ready for future expansion.
As our Tech Lead – Network Infrastructure, you will:
Define and drive the network architecture strategy across hybrid, multi-cloud, and multi-site environments.
Design secure, scalable, and high-performance connectivity supporting business growth across Europe.
Lead the implementation and continuous improvement of networking services across cloud, on-premises, office, and site environments.
Establish and standardize network architecture patterns, including Hub & Spoke, Landing Zones, and Zero Trust.
Enable seamless connectivity between on-premises infrastructure, cloud platforms, partners, APIs, and connected devices.
Design and implement network security controls, including segmentation, firewalls, Web Application Firewalls (WAF), Private Endpoints, and DDoS protection.
Ensure compliance with security and regulatory frameworks such as NIS2, GDPR, and ISO 27001.
Own the reliability, availability, and performance of network services through defined SLAs, SLOs, monitoring, and proactive improvements.
Lead incident management, troubleshooting, and root cause analysis for network-related issues.
Develop reusable, self-service networking capabilities that empower platform and product teams.
Act as the technical expert and mentor within the network and infrastructure domain.
Evaluate new technologies, support vendor selection, and continuously improve network services and architecture.
You have:
A Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Engineering, Business Information Management, or equivalent practical experience.
At least 5 years of experience in network engineering, infrastructure, or cloud networking.
Proven experience designing and operating enterprise network solutions in hybrid and multi-cloud environments, preferably Microsoft Azure.
Strong expertise in networking fundamentals, including TCP/IP, routing, switching, DNS, and load balancing.
Hands-on experience with Azure networking services such as Virtual Networks, ExpressRoute, Private Link, VPN, and related technologies.
Solid understanding of modern network security principles, including Zero Trust, segmentation, firewalls, WAF, and DDoS protection.
Experience with Infrastructure as Code (IaC), using tools such as Terraform or Bicep.
Experience with monitoring and observability platforms such as Azure Monitor, Grafana, or similar tools.
Experience working in regulated environments with knowledge of frameworks such as NIS2, GDPR, and ISO 27001.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with a structured approach to complex challenges.
The ability to translate business needs into scalable infrastructure solutions.
Excellent communication and collaboration skills, with the ability to engage both technical and non-technical stakeholders.
Fluent English, both written and spoken. Chinese language skills are considered an advantage. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-29
E-post: recruitment@geelyeu.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Geely Europe Innovation and Collaboration AB
(org.nr 559094-6454)
Pumpgatan 1, Uni3 building 1 (visa karta
)
417 55 GÖTEBORG Kontakt
HRBP
Marie Lundqvist marie.lunqvist@geelyeu.com Jobbnummer
9983978