Tech Lead for SaaS company

If you want to join a team developing a SaaS based solution with the purpose of making construction sites safer this can be your next challenge. The platform provides modern web and mobile based interfaces for the people working at the constructions sites. Our customer is headquartered in Sweden and is part of a bigger software company group.
In the role as Tech Lead, you take on a leading role in a skilled international team. You are responsible for the architecture of the solution and are working with product planning and roadmaps. You are coaching the team members and are advising them for code coding standards and practises. The current technical stack is Scala, React, PostgreSQL and AWS.
We believe that you have the following profile:
Solid experience in developing modern SaaS based B2B applications
Considerable experience in design and development of microservices oriented architectures and message-driven systems
Knowledge of DevOps, CI/CD and cloud platforms (preferably AWS)
Experience in customer interaction is an advantage
Good English skills verbally and in writing
For the right candidate, we are pleased to offer a competitive compensation and benefits package. Our customer is offering a hybrid office model, allowing you to work partly from home if you want.
