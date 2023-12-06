Tech lead embedded electronics at Munters
2023-12-06
Are you an experienced hardware engineer with leadership skills who wants to be part of an exciting journey? We are now looking for our next tech lead to join our global Embedded controls system team.
Job description
In this position you have the opportunity to contribute to the establishment, shaping, and advancement of the growing Embedded control system team. The main responsibility and focus will be in embedded electronics development in a hardware perspective. You will work actively in the process of ensuring correct delivery and quality from the electronics design team and subcontractors.
You will actively follow industry trends ensuring that the selected technologies are most suitable for our needs.
Cooperating with product and project managers, you will make sure that our electronics design fulfils all needed regulatory directives, by understanding and closely working with technical requirements and specifications.
Main areas of responsibility:
• Technically responsible of the electronics for the embedded control system platform
• Make sure that the platform fulfils the regulatory directives needed for electronics
• Understanding and developing project and product requirements
• Secure that all the production and technical documentation is up to date
• Cooperating with the embedded software team
The position is located at Munters' headquarters in Kista, with the possibility of a hybrid work arrangement. Travel to customers and testing institutes is part of the role, with approximately 10-30 travel days per year both within and outside of Sweden.
Your profile
We are interested in you who describes yourself as a technical generalist that thrives with responsibility and now is looking for an opportunity to develop your leadership skills.
For this role, we are looking for you who have:
• M.Sc. or B.Sc. in Embedded systems, Electrical engineering, Computer science, Computer engineering or equivalent
• Full professional proficiency in English
• 5+ years of experience in embedded electronics hardware
• Experience of developing and writing technical specifications
Previous work experience within electronics development, control systems, project lead electronics is qualifying. Additionally, it is considered advantageous if you have experience in EMC-tests or products related to heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.
To be a suitable candidate for this position, you should possess strong communication skills, value collaborative knowledge-sharing with colleagues, and demonstrate a motivation to thrive in a creative work environment. You are a responsible individual with strong organizational skills to drive your work effectively.
Application process
In this recruitment process, Munters is collaborating with Skill. We welcome you to submit your application as soon as possible, as we are continuously reviewing applications and conducting interviews. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Kajsa Jansson, the responsible recruitment consultant, at kajsa.jansson@skill.se
.
We look forward to receiving your application!
About us
Munters is a global leader in energy-efficient air treatment and climate solutions. Using innovative technologies, Munters creates the perfect climate for customers in a wide range of industries. Munters has been defining the future of air treatment since 1955. Today, around 4,000 employees carry out manufacturing and sales in more than 30 countries. Munters Group AB reported annual net sales of more than SEK 10 billion in 2022 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.munters.com.
We are a world leading supplier of climate solutions for the future. We offer innovative, efficient and sustainable solutions for customers in industries where controlling indoor humidity, temperature and energy efficiency is mission-critical.
The Embedded team is responsible for the development of control systems in the company's portfolio of climate solutions. The strategy and long-term plan are to keep the position as a leader in dehumidification markets and grow in digital and connectivity solutions.
Together we work to support our customers in creating a healthier planet. Come work for us and be a part of this exciting journey. Ersättning
