Tech Lead Automation
2024-05-27
Join us
Are you passionate about cutting-edge technology, automation, and robotics? Do you thrive in a dynamic environment where you can shape the future of logistics? Look no further! PostNord, the leading supplier of communication and logistics solutions in the Nordic region, is seeking a talented Tech Lead Automation to join our transformation.
About the job
In this position, you will be part of the Network & Technology Strategy team. Our objective is to ensure that PostNord 's logistics network is future proof and cost-effective across the Nordics to support our Win in parcels strategy. We work with Network modelling & design, Operations excellence and Technology & innovation and are now looking to strengthen the team with automation and robotization competence.
As a Tech lead automation, you will, together with the team and the country organizations develop and implement the strategy for the automation and robotization of processes across the PostNord parcel production system.
This position is permanent and preferably placed in Stockholm. Welcome with your aplication as soon as possible.
This is what you will do
Outside in: Keep track of technology development and trends with focus on automation and robotics both in the logistics industry and other industries
Solve operational challenges: Identify paint points in existing processes and envision how those could be solved with technology and create the roadmap ahead
Pilot new technologies: Develop and project manage pilots of new technologies and prepare them to be scaled across the Nordics
Collaborate across borders: Facilitate cross-country prioritization of technology initiatives.
Who we are looking for
Solid experience of qualified work with automation and preferably robotics
Proven track record in technical project management
Strong communication and stakeholder management skills from a complex organization
Master of Science or the equivalent
It is an advantage if you have previous experience from the parcel or logistics industries.
You have excellent analytical and problem-solving skills and a firm understanding of processes and technology. You are collaborative, self-starting and business minded. Fluency in English is required, and good knowledge in a Scandinavian language is an advantage.
We offer you
Hybrid workplace with a Nordic and dynamic environment. Watch the video about our office.
Great development opportunities
Great insurance and occupational pension terms
Wellness allowance & opportunity to work out at Arken's gym and indoor swimming pool
Employee benefits through PostNord Plus - PostNord 's own personnel foundation
We make everyday life easier
PostNord is the leading supplier of communication and logistics solutions to, from, and within the Nordic region. We ensure the provision of a postal service to households and businesses in Sweden and Denmark. We aim to make everyday life easier and more sustainable for everyone who lives and works in the Nordic region.
PostNord is the leading supplier of communication and logistics solutions to, from, and within the Nordic region. We ensure the provision of a postal service to households and businesses in Sweden and Denmark. We aim to make everyday life easier and more sustainable for everyone who lives and works in the Nordic region.
