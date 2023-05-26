Tech Lead
At Epidemic Sound we are reinventing the music industry. Our carefully curated catalog, with over 35,000 tracks, is tailored for storytellers, streaming services, and in-store soundtracks. Countless clients around the world, from broadcasters, production companies, DSPs, and YouTubers rely on our tracks to help them tell their stories. Epidemic Sound's music is heard in hundreds of millions of online videos daily, across millions of playlist streams, and in thousands of in-store locations. Headquartered in Stockholm, we're spread across offices in New York City, Los Angeles, Seoul, Hamburg, and Amsterdam. We're growing fast, have lots of fun, and are taking the music industry with us.
We are now looking for Tech Leads for our Product teams.
How you will make an impact:
• Prepare and lead the team's short and long term planning together with the Product Manager and other relevant leads
• Appoint and support architects
• Responsible for cross team communication with all relevant technical stakeholders
• Ensure the feasibility and balance of the team's OKRs and roadmap
• Accountable for ensuring that the team has a technical vision and that the team's technical solutions align with platform vision, established conventions and satisfy dependencies from other teams
• Unblock the team by fostering collaboration via mentoring, knowledge sharing and other relevant means
Who you are
• An experienced technical leader
• Humble and helpful in your approach
• Able to put your experience from other product companies to good use in a new environment
• A clear and thoughtful communicator
• Driven by curiosity and compassion
Application
Do you want to be a part of our fantastic team? Please apply, in English, by clicking the link below.
We believe that bringing people together from different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives makes for a healthy workplace, a more successful business and a better world. We value diversity and encourage everyone to come and soundtrack the world with us. Så ansöker du
