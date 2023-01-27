Tech Lead
2023-01-27
Doconomy is the world's leading climate impact company within the tech industry. Their mission is to create everyday climate action through data, technology, and carbon tracing tools. These tools are used by hundreds of millions of people worldwide - creating the world's largest network for assessing climate impact!
Together with partners in leading financial institutions, payment distributors, and organizations like the United Nations and WWF, Doconomy works to develop pioneer digital services. With these services, they can help individuals and businesses understand and reduce their carbon footprint. Earlier this year, Doconomy was voted the 7th most innovative company on the planet by FastCompany. They were the first in tracking the carbon footprint of customer spending via bank accounts and credit cards.
At Doconomy, change is constant. They continuously evolve by adapting and developing new digital services to accelerate climate action and quantify the invisible environmental costs of consumer behavior and the products they buy.
About the Role
As a tech lead at Doconomy you will be part of a fast paced and modern tech company. Together with the team, you will contribute to improve environmental awareness by enabling products and services that make carbon dioxide emissions relatable for everyone! You will get to immerse yourself in exciting projects by exploring and implementing cutting edge technologies.
Furthermore, at Doconomy you will:
Together with the teams, drive innovation through technology
Be part of our Platform team that handles shared infrastructure and services (i.e. IAM, API Gateways) across all teams, the central data warehouse powering all of our products and our Transactions API product.
Lead the work of six colleagues and help build a prosperous team and make sure they have the best conditions for success
About you
To succeed in the role, it is important to be a team player who has previous experience as a developer or architect with the ability to lead and empower your team. You like to keep up with the latest trends and innovations within the tech industry and together with your team keep Doconomy legacy free and in the forefront of the innovation business. Most importantly, we are looking for someone who is in it to win it as a team.
It is a merit if you have experience within:
AWS (requirement)
Node.js
TypeScript
Python
Working at Doconomy
Doconomy is a dynamic workplace in central Stockholm with a lot to offer. Here, the employees are given the chance to develop in a constantly growing and decentralized environment. Knowing that employees are the greatest asset, they ensure good pensions, insurance, and health benefits. Doconomy believes that employees who feel good do good!
Join the team and become one of the impact-techers of tomorrow!
