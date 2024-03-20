Tech Lead - Team Childcare IST Tech & Development
2024-03-20
Are you great with people and technology? Do you happen to be motivated by continuous improvement too?
IST has been the go-to EdTech leader in Scandinavia for decades, and now we're going global!
We are currently looking for a Tech Lead to join our Childcare team.
Join and contribute to what really matters - the education of our children and the lives of their teachers - worldwide!
About us
At IST, our vision is to provide the best learning opportunities for everyone. As a renowned Scandinavian Edtech company, we transform education into global Edtech solutions.
Every day, we come to work knowing that our products create a positive impact on society. We're dedicated to developing solutions that empower people with the best opportunities to learn and grow. We collaborate with our users to make products that simplify daily routines.
Do you also want to make a difference? We offer a full-time position as Tech Lead with preferable placement at our Växjö or Stockholm offices and possibilities for a partly flexible workplace. Our other offices or remote could be an option. On a personal level we strive for continuity, equal possibilities for all and flexibility to balance the work-life puzzle of all co-workers.
About the role
A Tech Lead at IST is a team-based role, working part time as a developer, but also having extended responsibilities regarding system/software architecture and authority regarding technical decisions in your team.
A Tech Lead works closely with our architects and other team's Tech Leads on technical matters ranging from regular product development to softer issues like defining and maintaining technical strategies and guidelines. Typical product development tasks for a Tech Lead could be maintaining a healthy micro service eco-system and system architecture as features are added, identifying, and managing the team's technical debt and prioritizing technical work together with the team's Product Owner.
About you
To be the right person for this job, you have several years of experience as a developer in both backend and frontend. You are keen on new technologies and work in a structured manner. You will cooperate with a lot of people outside of your team and are therefore a good communicator.
Besides being tech savvy, you understand that aspects of development such as readable and testable code, ease of operation, and outstanding UX (including performance considerations), are highly important success factors for any software.
Competence and experience
The following skills and experience are required or highly valuable:
• Solution architecture
• Java 8+, Spring
• JavaScript, VUE, node.js
• HTML5, CSS
• OpenAPI
• Docker, Rancher, Kubernetes
• SQL
• REST, GraphQL, Protobuf
• Linux
Apply
If this sound like the right challenge for you, make sure to apply as soon as possible at https://career.ist.com/.
Applications will be processed continuously, so do not wait until the 2024-04-21 deadline to apply. If you have any questions, feel free to contact us.
We're looking forward to hearing from you!
For more information, get in contact with recruiting manager Björn Davidsson at bjorn.davidsson@ist.com
