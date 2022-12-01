Tech Lead - Nordic Accelerator Unit
The Nordic Accelerator is a new unit established to find, nail and scale tomorrow's winning marketplace models, which creates a more sustainable future. In Schibsted we have more than two decades of experience within both marketplaces and venture building, and now we are taking the step to combine our world-class marketplace assets and people with the right venture setting, funding and mandates. While the core businesses work on sustaining innovation, the Nordic Accelerator works across verticals and new business areas to build new ventures for Nordic Marketplaces (NMP), driven by disruptive innovation.
We aim to deliver more than NOK 1Bn topline and positive societal impact for NMP by the end of 2025 within areas of strategic importance to the verticals. Our starting point is a small portfolio of proven businesses including Qasa and Nettbil, emerging businesses as Honk and Gen-Z fashion marketplace Plick, and we have funding and a team to explore and build new businesses from ideation to "exit".
We are more than 200 people across the portfolio of companies, but like other accelerators and venture building teams, we have a small "NMP core" of over 20 people steering execution and scaling, and working closely with the verticals to bring in domain expertise and synergies from our brands and customers. This means we run a highly disciplined way of working, collaborating and allocating resources in order to make the impact happen and become the preferred partner to accelerate growth of marketplaces in the Nordics.
Main responsibilities:
Understanding the development needs of each candidate businesses and agree on if/how the developers in the Nordic Accelerator should assist during the incubation phase
Be responsible for coaching and leading a team of developers and ensure that the output of the team is of high quality. You will be the direct leader for a group of 3-6 developers.
Ensure an effective development process and focus on the rapid building and testing of concepts and ideas so that candidate businesses progress quickly through the incubation phase
Be involved in the development of MVPs and have a solid understanding of how the MVP will be tested in cooperation with the Business Developers
Make assessments on best technical solution per case and per phase, building it, buying it or partnering up
Establish the Nordic Accelerator as a preferred partner for startups and lead the Tech discussions
Skills:
Excellent communication and teamwork skills with the ability to inspire
Proactive with a high execution ability
High degree of business understanding
Strong analytical skills
Curious and with the ability to find and try new solutions and ways of working
Strong ability to build networks both internally and externally
Experience:
Minimum 5 years of experience as a Tech Lead
Knowledge in multiple frontend and backend languages
Entrepreneurial background
Familiarity with databases, web servers and UI/UX design
Understanding of the DevOps mindset and how this is related to lean product development and culture development
A broad technological understanding and be updated on technological trends
As a Tech Lead Incubator you will report to the Incubation Director in Nordic Accelerator.
If you have any questions about the role please contact Incubation Director Rob Van Sundert at +47 915 12 118 or rob.van.sundert@schibsted.com
Schibsted is a family of digital brands with a strong Nordic position, and more than 5,000 employees. Millions of people interact with our companies every day through our leading online marketplaces such as FINN, Blocket, and Oikotie; world-class media houses including Aftenposten, VG, and Aftonbladet; and smart digital services such as Lendo. We also help new promising businesses grow. Our joint mission of empowering people in their daily lives is rooted in the values of our media heritage and a legacy of bold change. At our best, we are a fearless force for change in a society built on trust and transparency. Ersättning
