Tech Lead - Experience in Financial Services
Eeze Consulting AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-11-28
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Eeze Consulting AB i Stockholm
, Västerås
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a Technical Lead to join our client and take charge of large-scale migration projects to Snowflake. If you have strong project management skills, experience in financial services, and enjoy working in complex IT environments, this role is for you.Key Responsibilities Lead Snowflake migration projects and ensure successful delivery.
Define and manage project objectives, roadmaps, and milestones.
Collaborate with teams to break down Epics into actionable tasks.
Coordinate activities across business, IT, and operations teams.
Resolve blockers, manage dependencies, and ensure smooth progress.
Report project status and risks to stakeholders.
Your Background Minimum 8-10 years of Technical Project management and/or delivery management experience (superior level)
Experience in Financial Services, preferrable in the Credit risk domain and in Snowflake migration projects
Accustomed to work in large and complex IT architecture landscapes
Key Skills and Qualities A proactive attitude and a focus on continuous improvement.
Strong stakeholder management and communication skills.
Ability to solve blockers and take ownership of challenges.
Hands-on experience with tools like JIRA, Confluence, and other SDLC tools.
This is a great opportunity to make a significant impact in a dynamic environment. Apply today if you're ready to lead and deliver success!Location: StockholmStart: ASAPEnd: 31 dec 2025 Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Eeze Consulting AB
(org.nr 559051-4393), https://www.eeze.nu/ Arbetsplats
Eeze Kontakt
Hassan Hossein hassan@eeze.nu 0720403955 Jobbnummer
9034938