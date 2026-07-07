Tech Lead - Credit & Fraud
Qliro AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-07-07
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Qliro AB i Stockholm
What we do at Qliro
At Qliro we deliver safe and simple payments. We are a dedicated partner to our merchants who serve their customers every day. We believe that if our merchants grow, we grow. We are a company of dedicated, friendly and highly competent people that together have redefined what Qliro and payments can be. We are now on a journey of scaling our business both here in Sweden and the Nordics.
What your team does
We're looking for a Senior Tech Lead to own the technical direction of our Credit & Fraud team, the team at the center of Qliro's Pay Later platform. What we do here shapes whether customers can pay in a way that actually works for them, and whether we protect them from taking on debt they can't handle. It's a dual responsibility, and we take both sides seriously.
We're rebuilding the next generation of this system from the ground up, designed to handle a significant increase in transaction volumes as we scale. Part of what you'll lead is making this platform ready to operate beyond the Nordics, so the architectural decisions you make now will need to hold up across multiple markets. We're in the early stages of exploring how AI can help us make better credit and fraud decisions, and we're honest that this is genuinely complex territory. Credit is one of the most regulated areas when it comes to AI: explainability, fairness, and auditability aren't optional. We want someone who finds that complexity interesting, not someone who pretends it isn't there.
What you will do
You'll own the technical direction of the team and write production-grade .NET yourself, not occasionally, but regularly. You'll make architectural decisions you can defend, drive performance and scale from the start, and treat observability and decision traceability as first-class concerns, not afterthoughts.
Credit and fraud touch nearly everything at Qliro, which means you'll work across a wide range of stakeholders: product, risk, compliance, other engineering teams. You'll be the person who can hold a technical position in a room full of people with competing priorities, make a call under ambiguity, and bring clarity when there's none. You'll understand the regulatory and compliance landscape well enough to know what constraints you're building within.
You'll set others up to succeed. Not in a formal, structured way, but in the way that actually matters: sharing hard-won knowledge, asking the right questions, and making the engineers around you better at their craft.
What you'll bring to the team
You've led technical work on systems where getting it wrong had real consequences, ideally in credit, fraud, risk, or payments, or in a high-transaction financial environment where you've developed that instinct.
You're comfortable operating in a heavily regulated environment and understand that compliance constraints aren't obstacles to good engineering, they're part of it.
You understand that in this domain, correctness matters as much as speed, and you build accordingly.
You've driven platform transformations before, not just worked on greenfield projects. You know what it means to move away from one system while keeping it running, and you bring the mindset to finish that job rather than work around it.
You have opinions about what good looks like, production-grade code, observable systems, sensible tradeoffs and you're not precious about being challenged on them.
You're comfortable being the one who decides when there's no perfect answer, and you're open to being wrong.
You don't wait for a perfect spec to start thinking.
How we work
Engineering ownership here is real. Engineers make calls that matter and are trusted to defend them. How your team works day to day — how often you're in the office, how you structure your time — is something teams decide for themselves. We're based in Stockholm, but we've found that trusting teams to figure out their own rhythm works better than a company-wide policy.
Does this sound like your next role? What are you waiting for - apply now!
Qliro is an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will be considered for employment without regard to gender, gender identity or expression, national origin, religion or other beliefs, disability, sexual orientation or age. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-01-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8030563-2090178". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Qliro AB
(org.nr 556962-2441), https://career.qliro.com
Sveavägen 151 (visa karta
)
113 46 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Qliro Jobbnummer
9995552