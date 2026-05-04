Teamleader to Support Team wanted in Oskarshamn
Perido AB / Chefsjobb / Oskarshamn Visa alla chefsjobb i Oskarshamn
2026-05-04
, Mönsterås
, Högsby
, Hultsfred
, Borgholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Perido AB i Oskarshamn
, Kalmar
, Eksjö
, Växjö
, Gotland
eller i hela Sverige
Do you enjoy combining leadership with hands-on IT work in a production environment? Are you someone who thrives in a role where structure, communication, and problem-solving are key to success? Here's an assignment within an IWS Support Team, where you will play a central role in ensuring stable IT operations close to production. Perhaps the next step in your career?
About the position
Perido is looking for a Team Leader for our client, a large worldwide company in the automotive industry. You will be working at the office in Oskarshamn.
You will be leading an IWS Support Team working close to production. The team is responsible for maintaining and supporting production-critical IT systems in a factory environment, ensuring minimal disruption and high efficiency.
In this role, you will act as the link between production, engineering, and IT, driving improvements and ensuring that ways of working are continuously optimised. The role offers a dynamic environment with a strong focus on collaboration, problem-solving, and operational excellence.
Your daily tasks
Act as the main contact person for stakeholders within production value streams
Lead, coordinate, and support the daily work of the support team
Ensure stable operation of production-critical IT systems
Translate production operators' needs into clear requirements for IT technicians
Define project needs and plan/organise IT and operational capacity
Support production units with cost balancing and financial follow-ups
Monitor KPIs, support statistics, and data to drive improvements
Act as the main contact during incidents impacting production
Participate in and support local improvement initiatives and IT-related projects
Collaborate closely with production, engineering, and IT leadership
Your characteristics
You are a structured and proactive person who enjoys taking responsibility and driving work forward. You have a natural ability to create trust and build strong relationships across different functions. You communicate clearly, adapt easily to changing situations, and remain calm under pressure. With a solution-oriented mindset, you take initiative and prioritise effectively, always aiming to improve processes and ways of working.
We look forward to reading your application!
Qualifications:
Experience in IT support, IT operations, or similar technical environments
Understanding of production processes, preferably within manufacturing
Strong coordination and communication skills
Ability to translate business needs into technical requirements
Background in IT, Business Analytics, or a related field
Experience in leadership, team coordination, or stakeholder management
Experience working in production-critical environments
Structured and analytical, with experience working with KPIs and data
Strong skills in IT tools and systems
Fluent in Swedish and English
Meritorious:
Previous experience in similar team lead roles within manufacturing or industry
Experience working with continuous improvement frameworks (e.g., IWS)
Experience in financial follow-ups or cost control within production environments
Contract type and hours
Full-time, consulting assignment for 8 months. Start ASAP.
Let us help you take the next step in your career
Our vision is to ensure that everyone thrives and feels engaged at work. With us, you will find a wide variety of assignments, where you can either be employed directly by a company or work as a consultant through Perido. We are one of Sweden's largest consulting firms for professionals, which gives you many opportunities. As a consultant, you become an important part of our organization and contribute your expertise within our clients' organizations.
Read more about us at Perido: https://perido.se/om-oss/
The responsible recruiter is charlotte.crowley@perido.se
You can find answers to most questions or concerns at perido.se/vanliga-fragor/. If you still cannot find what you are looking for, you are welcome to contact us at fraga@perido.se
. Please always include the position reference number 35817 in the subject line. Please note that we only accept applications through our website and that we are unable to provide updates on your application status or disclose the client company if it is not stated in the job advertisement. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "35817". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Perido AB
(org.nr 556639-6387), https://perido.se Jobbnummer
9889944