Teamleader till GKN in Trollhättan
2023-06-20
Beskrivning av jobbet
GKN Aerospace is one of the world's largest independent first tier suppliers to the global aviation
industry. With over 100 year's aerospace experience, we harness our considerable knowledge and advanced manufacturing technologies to supply high-value, integrated assemblies in both metallic and composite materials.
The Global Technology Center (GTC) in Trollhättan is looking for a team leader to lead a
multidisciplinary team working the development of technologies needed for more sustainable
propulsion.
Key Responsibilities
• Ensure that the team reaches its objectives in terms of time and technical results.
• Organize and lead technical reviews
• Lead the team and ensure that everyone in the team:
• Manage the team risks and escalate to the Technology Project Manager if necessary.
• Ensure that the work is documented and performed according to GKN's Operational
Baskunskaper
You are an MSc in Mechanical Engineer or a related field, or have several years relevant work
experience in industry.
You have 5 + years of experience leading engineering teams, preferably teams working with
technology or product development work.
Personliga färdigheter, egenskaper, erfarenhet
You have good ability to communicate and present plans and results internally as well as
externally with our partners. You also have good social skills, the ability to motivate a team and create effective networks, and you are proficient in English and Swedish
Vi erbjuder
Vi erbjuder

På Sigma Technology har vi två prioriteringar: våra medarbetare och våra kunder. Sigma Technology sätter dig som konsult i fokus. Vi erbjuder dig goda möjligheter till utveckling och en variation av uppdrag. Vi tycker att det är viktigt att du trivs på jobbet och att vi får ha roligt tillsammans! Vi tror också på långsiktighet och vill därför att du ska trivas hos oss länge!
Fixed salary
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-16
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 556348-3634), https://sigma.se/sv/position/?id=profiler-positions-5306 Arbetsplats
