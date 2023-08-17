Team-leader to our new ICM-hubb
2023-08-17
We are looking for a Team-leader, to join our new ICM-hubb (International Cash Management-hubb) in support of our corporate strategy. Our ICM-hubb will coordinate both Swedbank customers who are seeking partner banks in the Nordic and Baltic countries and our partner banks customer that wants to become a customer in Swedbank.
We are guided by our values: Open, Simple and Caring. It's all about delivering a positive and unique experience for our customers through collaboration and team-work - together we make a difference. Are you eager to deliver excellent services with a client-centric approach to help our clients to reach their goals? Here is your chance to join us!
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• Evangelise the importance of the customer experience
• To be a trusted banking partner, understanding the needs of our clients and creating value for their businesses
• Work closely with our specialists, Cash Management Advisors, client executive and other groups within the customer and product organisation.
• To be an ambassador for your clients, developing and cultivating our client-centric culture
• Work together with a highly experienced team of professionals
• Develop your skills as a team leader
• Be part and take lead in the strategy for the ICM-hubb, and follow up on objectives
• Manage and develop both internal and external stakeholder relationships
What is needed in this role:
• Fluent in Swedish and English
• Bachelor's degree
• Customer-driven mindset
• Knowledge of Cash Management, KYC and AML is an advantage
• Ability to work in a team environment
• Experience within setting up processes is an advantage.
What we offer when you join us:
• An open, simple and caring culture.
• Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers.
• An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment.
• Development opportunities and advancement in your career.
• Flexible working options.
• Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits (https://www.swedbank.com/work-with-us/compensation-and-benefits.html).
Join our team and...
• .be a part of an exciting journey in a rapidly changing payment landscape together with a team of real professionals. As a leader, I strongly believe that we build success together. My goal is to empower the organisation by cultivating trust, cooperation and self-leadership. One of my main drivers as a leader is the opportunity to see people grow, both professionally and personally. I strive to focus on solutions, not problems.
Annika Öhlin Rosén, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 01.09.2023.
Location: Stockholm
Recruiting manager: Annika Öhlin Rosén, +46858593396
SACO: Camilla Ivarsson, +46 8-58594437
Finansförbundet: Lena Schöllin, +46 8 585 949 12
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
