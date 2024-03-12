Team Manager; Purchasing
Alfa Laval Technologies AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Ronneby Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Ronneby
2024-03-12
, Karlskrona
, Karlshamn
, Tingsryd
, Torsås
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alfa Laval Technologies AB i Ronneby
, Sjöbo
, Lund
, Staffanstorp
, Landskrona
eller i hela Sverige
Alfa Laval is now is looking for our next Team Manager - Purchasing (Ronneby site)
At Alfa Laval, we always go that extra mile to overcome the toughest challenges. Our driving force is to accelerate success for our customers, people and planet. You can only achieve that by having dedicated people with a curious mind. Curiosity is the spark behind great ideas. And great ideas drive progress.
As a member of our team, you thrive in a truly diverse and inclusive workplace based on care and empowerment. You are here to make a difference. Constantly building bridges to the future with sustainable solutions that have an impact on our planet's most urgent problems. Making the world a better place. Every day.
Background
Alfa Laval in Ronneby is one of the sites that is part of Alfa Laval Technologies AB, with approximately 480 employees. In Ronneby, we develop and produce compact heat exchangers. On site are several specialist areas such as R&D, manufacturing and production digitalisation. The site manufactures more than 500,000 heat exchangers per year. Alfa Laval is on a major growth journey, and this new opportunity is focused on a new factory set-up following recent company investments.
Who You Are:
As a Team Manager at Alfa Laval, you are a seasoned professional with a passion for supply chain and logistics. You thrive in a dynamic environment, leading and inspiring your team to achieve excellence. Your Swedish language skills allow you to effectively communicate with colleagues and stakeholders. If you have experience managing teams, a relevant university degree, and a track record in supplier management, we want to hear from you!
About the Job:
In this role, you will lead a team of 10 dedicated professionals in our Ronneby office. The team comprises 3 strategic purchasers, 3 supply development experts, and 4 operative purchasers. While Ronneby is the main location for this role, the scope of responsibilities is far-reaching. You won't just handle operational tasks; you'll also play a pivotal role in strategic purchasing, planning, supplier management, and negotiation. Your responsibilities will include:
Managing the daily purchase process, from purchase order to invoice
Collaborating with global sourcing teams to set local and sub-commodity strategies.
Developing and implementing local pricing strategies.
Ensuring seamless coordination between operational and strategic purchasing functions.
Nurturing supplier relationships and driving performance improvements.
What You Know:
To excel in this role, you should possess:
Logistics and supply chain expertise: You've worked in these domains and understand their intricacies.
Team management experience: Regardless of team size, your leadership skills shine through.
Higher education: A university degree related to supply chain or a relevant field.
Supplier management proficiency: You're adept at handling supplier relationships and optimizing performance.
Join Alfa Laval and be part of a dynamic team that shapes the future of our industry. Apply now and contribute to our success!
What's in it for you?
We offer a challenging position in an open, friendly and growing environment where we highly encourage skill development and growth. Your work will have a true impact on Alfa Laval's future success, and we aim to return the favour by allowing you to reach your true potential.
Please send in your application through the relevant link, as soon as possible as we are reviewing applications on an ongoing basis. Please note, we do not accept applications sent directly via email.
We care about diversity, inclusion, and equity in our recruitment processes. We also believe behavioral traits can provide important insights into a candidate's fit to a role. To help us achieve this we apply Pymetrics assessments, and upon application you will be invited to play the assessment games. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alfa Laval Technologies AB
(org.nr 556016-8642)
Metallgatan 2 (visa karta
)
372 38 RONNEBY Jobbnummer
8536687