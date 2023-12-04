Team Manager, Public Safety and Security
Your role
You will be part of Public Safety Solutions (PSS), which develops advanced software applications and solutions for mission critical control room operations including for Police, Emergency Services and Airports. As a Team Manager, you will be responsible for a team of about 20 software engineers located in Sweden.
You will work in close cooperation with PSS teams in Sweden and UK as well as other Team Managers and project managers to optimise resource planning, ensure we have the right capabilities, effective communications and good working practices.
Our teams and people are the core of what we do, delivering our products and solutions. The purpose of the line organisation is to enable employees to achieve their best in order to deliver great results for our customers. You will be familiar with an Agile organisation and how a Team Manager interacts with other roles such as Scrum Masters, Product Owners and Project Managers.
We are looking for 'servant leaders' who are passionate about what they do and use their inner motivation as a guide to do the right thing for the organisation.To be successful in this role you will have a collaborative leadership style, excellent communication skills, the ability to coach and mentor others to succeed and support their career development and growth.
Key responsibilities:
Line management of developers, working in autonomous agile teams
Ensuring the necessary skills and competencies to ensure successful delivery for our customers
Supporting the recruiting and onboarding talented engineers
Collaborating with other Team Managers and senior managers to create an open, innovative and inclusive work environment
Planning and forecasting of resource capacity, skills and competencies
Coaching and supporting individual team members to succeed and develop their careers
Managing individual performance plans and facilitate long-term performance and feedback conversations
Managing cost centre budgeting, forecasting and monitoring
Ensuring and good working practices across and within teams
Ensuring all employees maintain and develop a personal training plan and supporting them to realise development goals
Supporting adherence to quality standards and processes
Your profile
A continuous improvement mindset
Knowledge and experience of Agile organisations and enabling autonomous, self-managing teams
The ability to combine strategic thinking with operational actions
A 'servant leader', able to coach and motivate others to achieve their best
Experience of change management
Ability to work under pressure and to meet tight deadlines
Excellent written and verbal communication
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 19,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer, more sustainable and more equitable world. Read more about us here.
Business area Surveillance offers world-leading technology for monitoring and decision support to protect against threats. The portfolio covers radar systems, electronic warfare, combat systems as well as safety and security solutions.
At Saab's Public Safety Solutions we develop and deploy Command, Control and Communication software products used by police forces, ambulance, fire and rescue services, airports and public transport agencies.
Our software applications help manage critical incidents, respond to people in distress making people and society safer. We develop market leading software solutions critical for our customer's operations.
Read about our values here
Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement.
Saab is a company with a strong people-orientation. We offer a friendly work environment where we support and help each other to be at our best. Continuous learning, career & talent development and employee well-being are examples of areas where we always put the strongest effort to offer great opportunities. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-01
