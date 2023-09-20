Team Manager Live Tank Breaker - Research and Development
2023-09-20
At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We bring power to our homes, schools, hospitals and factories. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact to our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation
For our Business Unit High Voltage Products in Ludvika/Västerås Sweden, we are looking for a R&D Team Manager to lead a team of experts within the Technology Center. In this role you will be leading the technology development team High Voltage Live Tank Breaker with 25+ employees and several students. The team mission is the development of new generation of Eco-friendly High Voltage Live Tank Breakers.
Do you have high quality standards and are you eager to bring our products to a next level? Are you customer-oriented, always looking for areas of improvement? We then have the right job opportunity for you! Join our team and be part of an innovative working culture within an international working environment in Sweden.
Your responsibilities
Lead the product development team of Live Tank Breaker in Technology Center Sweden.
Co-plan next product generation and manage full range of feasibility studies
Provide technical support for development projects (primarily mechanics, dielectric, materials, interruption, issues relating electrical engineering, and testing)
Plan and ensure an optimal project portfolio for the team. Plan capacity, people and resources for the R&D projects
Be responsible to keep the team as center of excellence for Live Tank Breaker development
Use, maintain, and optimize Hitachi Energy network by supporting and overseeing transfer of technology and knowledge within the team and between internal partners (HER, other TCs, BU)
Enable the team to contribute to technical bodies both inside and outside the company
Drive and foster a culture of innovation
Support Global Product Support, Engineering, Supply Chain, Service, Production, Sales, and Product Management with technical expertise
Your background
Degree in mechanical, electrical, high voltage engineering, applied physics, or a closely related subject from a Polytechnical/Technical University
Several years of experience in R&D and/or product development
Excellent communication skills and proactive mentality
Genuine enthusiasm for research and development in an interdisciplinary, application-oriented field
Capability of leading a high performing, diverse and unique team of talents
Flexibility, capability of working in a multicultural environment.
Excellent command of English both written and spoken
More about us
Welcome to apply before October 10! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis so the sooner you show your interest the better.
Recruiting Manager Navonil Roy, navonil.roy@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Philip Bengtsson, +46 107 38 25 17; Unionen: Johan Frisk, +46 107-38 39 68; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Elias Stroberg, elias.stroberg@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
771 80 LUDVIKA Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy (Ludvika/Västerås) Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Hitachi Energy Sweden AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8127885