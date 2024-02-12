Team Manager Hvdc Control & Protection Project Management
2024-02-12
At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We bring power to our homes, schools, hospitals and factories. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact to our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation
The HVDC market for large scale transmission and offshore wind is booming as an enabler for the global energy transitions. All these projects are classified as very critical infrastructures and hence cyber security requirements and standard compliance is very high.
Our success is made possible by the dedication and competence of our people. Knowing this means we need leaders with a focus on developing and empowering their team and a dedication to the Hitachi Energy company values.
HVDC is looking for a Team Manager HVDC Control & Protection Project Management to join our driven and professional team working on projects across the globe. Bring your knowledge and experience to create a better and greener future for all of us! You will report to the Global Manager HVDC Control & Protection Operations.
You are welcome into a growing team where you have a great opportunity to develop your own role in the company. Everyone has different skills and competencies, and we are interested to learn more about you and with what you can contribute. So, if you are interested do not hesitate to apply even though you do not meet all requirements.
Your responsibilities
Be a role model for your team by living Hitachi Energy's Leadership Pillars as a leader which means live our vision, work together, deliver promises, and develop people.
Manage the portfolio of HVDC Control & Protection Projects and drive the work together with your team with KPIs, progress reporting and project management processes.
Adapting and implementing strategic initiatives to fit your team, to achieve business alignment.
Plan team composition and competence needed in order to meet business needs, in alignment with internal stakeholders and customers.
To ensure quality output, you will take ownership of developing and documenting the team's work processes and monitor process adherence.
Your background
You have a strong interest, and preferably documented experience, in management techniques and developing teams and individuals to unlock their potential or a documented background in project management.
As a person you have a passion for people and technology, you are strong in decision making and have the right inner drive and self-management skills to take on full responsibility for your scope and deliver on time in a dynamic environment.
You are an engaged, ambitious, and driven person that thrives in a constantly changing environment and who enjoys collaboration with employees, peers and beyond.
You are meticulous in meeting customer needs and continuously improve quality in your work output with a problem-solving oriented and structured mindset.
You understand deadlines, budgetary constraints and have a strong sense of responsibility and you are comfortable with taking decisions for your team if needed.
Proficient and fluent in English is required since you will be part of an international setting where you will need to communicate with people from all over the world. Swedish skills would be advantageous.
Additional information
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before 4th of March 2024! Don't delay - apply today! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis and the position can be filled in a shorter timeline.
Recruiting Manager Deboleena Kumar, +46 107-38 72 94, deboleena.kumar@hitachienergy.com
Recruiting Manager Deboleena Kumar, +46 107-38 72 94, deboleena.kumar@hitachienergy.com, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort,+46 107 382 986; Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Julia Wiklund, Julia.wiklund1@hitachienergy.com
