Team Manager Hvdc C&p Electrical Design, Tender And Conceptual Design
2025-10-30
The opportunity
We are looking for an engaging and driven person to lead the Electrical, Tender and Conceptual design team for HVDC Control & Protection. In this role you will lead a team of Hardware design engineers, designing and delivering of control and protection cubical electrical design that will be used in HVDC Control & Protection projects across the globe.
How you 'll make an impact
Be a positive role model for your team and beyond by living Hitachi Energy's Leadership Pillars as a leader which means live our vision, work together, deliver promises, and develop people.
Lead a skilled Hardware design team with a focus to develop the team and individuals as well as creating a compelling vision ahead together with the Hardware management team
Adapting and implementing HVDC Control & Protection strategic initiatives to fit your team, in order to achieve business alignment.
Plan team composition, individual development and competences needed to meet business needs, in alignment with internal stakeholders and customers.
To ensure quality output, you will take ownership of developing and documenting the team's work processes and monitor process adherence as well as leading continuous improvement efforts
Responsible for reporting progress, team activities and potential risks to Global Manager HVDC Control & Protection Hardware
Your background
Bachelor or master's degree in electrical engineering or similar background
You are a natural problem solver who enjoys meeting new challenges
You enjoy communicating and to collaborate with various of people in your work
As you will be part of a company that operates on the global arena, it is important that you are fluent in English. Swedish or other languages are meritorious.
Join Hitachi Energy and work in a team that is dedicated to creating a future where innovative digital technologies allow greater access to cleaner energy. Do you want to be a part of our journey? Then take the chance and apply today!
Recruiting Manager: Andres Veskimeister, andres.veskimeister@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Magnus Rönnholm, magnus.ronnholm@hitachienergy.com
