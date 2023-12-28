Team Manager HR Operations
2023-12-28
We want our People Operations Team to become one of the best internal HR-support functions in Sweden - are you the one who will join us on that journey? Our People & Culture department is looking for a People Operations Manager who is eager to improve and create HR-processes to support 5000 foodorians. Yes, this is a role with BIG business impact and we believe your leadership skills and tech-mindset are the ingredients for success. Apply today!
WHAT YOU WILL (BUT NOT ONLY) DO
Lead the new HR Operations team consisting of 10 colleagues, which is a part of our People & Culture department. You will be reporting to our People & Culture Director.
We believe that you want to create the best circumstances for them to succeed in their role via guidance, coaching and individual development.
Using your previous experience within HR to own, set up and follow up on KPIs for the team.
Manage the payroll process for our organization.
Lead new initiatives within scalability, automatization, AI and innovation projects to improve our processes.
Own the people systems and processes, ensuring great support and people experience through ticket systems and self service.
YOU ARE
Solution oriented - You love working in a fast paced environment and paving new ground while remaining realistic to challenges, focusing on ways to reach the end-goal instead of problems
A great leader - You are an inspirational leader who has the ability to engage others in new projects.
Great with prioritization - You are able to prioritize what tasks to do when and how when things get busy
Independent - You take full ownership for your work by taking your own initiatives and making sure they move forward, forward and forward!
REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS
You have at least 5 years experience within HR which of some has involved working with shared service centers, HR Operations or similar.
You have previous experience with personnel responsibility and leadership.
You have a university degree within HR or similar.
You communicate fluently verbally and in writing in both Swedish and English.
Start date: As upon agreement.
Our selection process is continuous and the ad may close before the recruitment process is completed, if we've moved forward to the screening or interview phase.
Our recruitment process will include the following:
Psychometric tests via Alva Labs - We use science-based methodology.
Digital HR interview - Let's get to know each other a bit better!
Case interview - Do your magic and meet us face to face.
Reference check - Almost there!
Background check - Final step before we'll become colleagues.
BENEFITS
Wellness allowance topped with the opportunity to participate in many work/life balance initiatives at foodora
Employee discount at foodora (woho!) and awesome friday breakfasts!
Occupational pension, incl. premium exemption insurance, accident insurance and life insurance.
Great deals at Benify (for e.g. gym membership, e-bikes hotels, audiobooks, streaming services, clothes, kitchen supplies... and so much more!
Awesome AW's and (pink) parties!
WHO WE ARE
We're foodorians, a driven and happy gang of food lovers eager to create the LMD* service of the future! Our core values help concretize what we're aiming for: We dare, We get it done & We're equally pink. We're people from all backgrounds, with different experiences, opinions and ideas. This is something we value highly, since we fully believe that diversity is what builds our culture and success.
Success is fun, but let's be clear: it cannot happen at the expense of sustainability. Since January 2020 we're a carbon neutral business and we hope to lead the way for sustainability within our industry - from supplying 100% electrical transportation to promoting more environmentally friendly food choices. Please check out our Instagram, lifeatfoodora_se, to see what's going on right now.
