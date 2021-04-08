Team Manager, Formulation & Bioassays - AstraZeneca AB - Apotekarjobb i Göteborg
Team Manager, Formulation & Bioassays
AstraZeneca AB / Apotekarjobb / Göteborg
2021-04-08
At AstraZeneca, we unlock the power of What Science Can Do. Empowered to explore, every day we work towards our ultimate aim - treating, preventing, modifying and even curing complex diseases. Be part of the team where you are empowered to follow the science!
Pharmaceutical Sciences at AstraZeneca deliver the therapies of the future through scientific leadership in drug delivery, design of synthetic routes, and manufacturing of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) and drug products. Our portfolio of projects spans traditional small molecules, peptides, oligonucleotides to RNA based therapeutics across AstraZeneca's therapy areas. Advanced Drug Delivery (ADD) resides within Pharmaceutical Sciences with a mission to transform diverse modalities into investigational medicines.
We now seek a talented, motivated Team Manager to lead our Chemistry Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) Formulation and Bioassay team in Gothenburg, Sweden.
It is a key leadership position that will help drive formulation development, scale-up from candidate nomination to Phase II, and in addition bioassay science from discovery to Phase II. The focus is the new modality and advanced drug delivery portfolio of oligonucleotides, RNA and peptides-based therapeutics. As Advanced Drug Delivery Team Manager you will also be a key interface to clinical drug product manufacturing and provide input to regulatory filings. Therefore, we are seeking an individual with a good overview over all CMC functions. The position could be made an Associate Director for the right candidate. In that case it will include expanded responsibilities for department strategies and operations.
The new modalities space is expanding fast at AstraZeneca and hence you will be key in developing current and future talent to be successful in the rapidly changing R&D environment. You will be reporting to the Head of Advanced Drug Delivery and collaborate closely with other ADD teams located in Waltham, US, Cambridge, UK and Gothenburg, Sweden.
Qualifications, Skills and Experience
* PhD in a CMC relevant discipline, analytical chemistry, pharmaceutical science or related
* Experience in leading, coaching, developing and managing a team of scientists with a variety of experience levels
* Experience of leading and managing change processes
* Track record as a scientific leader, providing scientific challenge and direction to team members
* Experience in influencing new modality drug product design and testing including bioassays.
* Understanding of the Astra Zeneca's disease areas to enable translating preclinical drug delivery into a clinical formulation strategy
* Good understanding of the overall drug development process and an appreciation of how Pharmaceutical Sciences disciplines contribute to R&D and the broader business.
* Exposure to multiple disciplines in Pharmaceutical Development, CMC, and related functions (e.g. Discovery, Operations and Clinical)
* A leader of a product development, drug delivery, or analytical scientific skill discipline including external visibility through publications, presentations and/or networking activities.
* A good communicator with experience of interacting effectively across interfaces of discipline
* Good team working and networking skills and an ability to engage relevant AstraZeneca staff in new initiatives
* Ability to manage multiple stakeholders, communicate effectively, and build strong collaborative relationships across disciplines and cultures, internally and externally
If your passion is science & technology and you want to be part of a team that makes a positive impact on patients' lives, then there's no better place to be. With us there are many opportunities to develop yourself and your career. From our diverse portfolio and teamwork, to our cutting-edge innovations - it's a place for lifelong learning.
So, what's next?
Are you already imagining yourself joining us? Good, because we can't wait to hear from you!
Welcome with your application; CV and cover letter, no later than 30th of April, 2021
For more information please contact Annette Bak, Head of Advanced Drug Delivery, at annette.bak@astrazeneca.com
Why AstraZeneca?
AstraZeneca is one of the world's most exciting bio-pharmaceutical companies. From scientists to sales, lab techs to legal, we're on a mission to turn ideas into life-changing medicines that improve patients' lives and benefit society. We need great people who share our passion for science and have the drive and determination to meet the unmet needs of patients around the world.
Additional information
BioPharmaceuticals R&D: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pmFx_jr2eFo
Our Gothenburg site: https://www.astrazeneca.com/our-science/gothenburg.html
Life in Gothenburg: https://www.movetogothenburg.com/
Culture and atmosphere of the Gothenburg site: https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:6496327311678410752/
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Permanent
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-08
Ersättning
Not Specified
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-22
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Astrazeneca AB
Jobbnummer
5680087
Sökord
