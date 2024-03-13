Team Manager Drug Product Delivery
AstraZeneca AB / Biomedicinjobb / Göteborg Visa alla biomedicinjobb i Göteborg
2024-03-13
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AstraZeneca AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Södertälje
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
We are curious, creative, and open to new ideas and ways of working. Above all, we are passionate about science and driven to always put patients first. Join AstraZeneca and apply your expertise in a company that are following the science and turn ideas into life changing medicines.
We have an exciting opportunity for a Team Manager Drug Product Delivery to join our Drug Product Development team within our Clinical Manufacturing & Supply department in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Drug Product Development (DPD) is the only site within AstraZeneca that packs, labels and distributes investigational medicinal products to clinical trial patients around the globe. We support launched, pre-launch and products under development within all our therapeutic areas. We work in a fast-paced environment where flexibility and agility enable us to deliver high value to early phase clinical trials.
Main duties and responsibilities
As a Team Manager in DPD you will drive and develop planning, packing, labelling and distribution of drug product for clinical studies. You will have an impact on the speed, quality and cost of the AZ development portfolio. You will work in close collaboration within all DPD departments, Clinical Manufacturing & Supply and external Pack & Label.
Accountabilities include, but are not limited to:
* Leading, managing and developing a highly motivated team
* Providing supportive leadership and clear directions to the team, especially during periods of change
* Responsible for performance management of the team and individuals by ensuring individual objectives and development plans are aligned with AstraZeneca values, behaviours and business needs
* Incorporating complex, broad understanding of scientific issues into plans and strategies to capitalize on ideas and initiatives that will drive success for your area now and in the future according to trends in the industry
* Ensuring GMP and SHE standards are upheld; ensuring AZ Policies and Standards are understood and followed
* Responsible for ensuring that the GMP facilities are operated in accordance with AstraZeneca and external regulatory policies and standards. Secure License to Operate
* Leading complex projects e.g. continuous improvement/forums or segments of large cutting-edge international projects, applying specialist knowledge
* May act as DPD Project leader within the agreed project portfolio, the role holder ensures the delivery of studies to agreed project plan
Essential Requirements
* MSc/BSc or equivalent experience in a scientific field related to the role
* Thorough understanding of GMP and SHE requirements
* Demonstrated ability to work with teams in a culturally diverse, complex and changing environment
* Project management experience
* Experience of leading and managing teams of people
* Demonstrated ability to set and manage priorities, resources, performance targets and project initiatives in a global environment
* Proven leadership, promoting motivation and empowerment of others in order to accomplish individual, team and organisational objectives
* High level of interest in the introduction and further development of digital process improvements.
* Excellent communication and strategic influencing skills across interfaces of discipline, culture and expertise both internally and externally
We see that the successful candidate enjoys problem solving and managing change in a positive approach to the challenges of change for self, team and the business. We assume that you have excellent networking and team working skills.
Why AstraZeneca
At AstraZeneca, we're dedicated to being a Great Place to Work. Where you are empowered to push the boundaries of science and unleash your entrepreneurial spirit. There's no better place to make a difference to medicine, patients and society. An inclusive culture that champions diversity and collaboration, and always committed to lifelong learning, growth and development. We're on an exciting journey to pioneer the future of healthcare.
So, what's next? We welcome your application no later than March 27th, 2024. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "R-194685". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Astrazeneca AB
(org.nr 556011-7482) Arbetsplats
AstraZeneca Kontakt
AstraZeneca galia.nystrom@astrazeneca.com Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där AstraZeneca AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8539633