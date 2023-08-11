Team Manager - Traffic Control
Instabox Group AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2023-08-11
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Instabox Group AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Örebro
, Linköping
, Borlänge
eller i hela Sverige
About Instabee:
Founded in 2016, Instabox is a Sweden-based tech company with the mission to make online shopping easier. In 2022, Instabee was founded after combining Instabox and Budbee - two leading last-mile delivery companies with three consumer-facing brands: Budbee, Instabox and Porterbuddy. Instabee serves millions of consumers across Europe with convenient deliveries and is on track to become the leading European e-commerce enabler. Always with the customer at heart.
About the role:
Every day, we have a lot of cars driving around delivering parcels to our customers. The Team Manager for Traffic Control is responsible for leading, coordinating, and managing the Traffic Control team, and their work in supporting these drivers. The overall goal of the team is to coordinate and support our drivers, to ensure all parcels are delivered on time and with a great customer experience.
The team is part of the Central Operations department, where several teams are supporting our terminals and drivers in different ways everyday. You will be reporting to our Operations Support & Quality Manager, while being the direct manager for your team of Traffic Control agents.
You will, among other things:
• Lead and develop your team, to improve their overall efficiency and performance, as well as ensuring they have the necessary tools and knowledge to perform their duties while continuously updating the Best Practice regarding their tasks
• In collaboration with your manager, develop the processes in how the team identifies, solves and reports operational issues or incidents affecting our drivers in Operations
• Evaluate existing workflows, processes, and systems of both teams and identify opportunities for streamlining and improvement, ensuring consistent and efficient execution of tasks and processes
• Conduct regular performance evaluations for team members, provide constructive feedback, and identify training and development needs to enhance individual and team performance, identify areas for improvement, and implement corrective actions as needed
• Provide ongoing guidance, coaching, and support to team members, promoting a positive work environment, and encouraging professional growth
• Ensure effective scheduling, assess staffing needs, participate in the recruitment and selection process, and onboard new team members effectively
• Represent the team in meetings, presentations, and cross-functional initiatives, effectively communicating the team's achievements, challenges, and requirements
• Collaborate with other stakeholders regarding Best Practice, knowledge sharing and implementation of new ways-of-working or processes both within your market and in other regions whenever necessary
About you
We believe that you are passionate about helping others, and not afraid of working hands-on whenever necessary. As a leader, we want you to lead by example and coach your employees to be as best as they can be. You should be solution-oriented, trying to find the best solution to any problem you or your team encounters, and able to keep cool when a situation gets hot!
On top of this, we believe you have:
• High School degree or equivalent knowledge within relevant area (logistics, operations or similar)
• Previous experience from working in an relevant area (logistics, operations, traffic control or similar)
• Preferably +3 years experience of working in Operations or Logistics environment
• Fluent in both English and Swedish, any extra Nordic languages are meritorious
• Proven experience in team management, preferably in a dynamic and diverse work environment, is of high merit
• Used to working in several different systems and the Google Suite/Office package
What we offer
A role at the very center of what makes Instabee, Instabee. Your work will have a tangible impact on the way we operate and we promise you that you'll be challenged. You will be pushed to develop your skill set, and have the opportunity to work with likewise talented and ambitious people who strive for excellence and never settle for "good enough". The journey ahead is what excites every person working here today and we're just getting started. Then there's the engaging culture, centrally located office, compensation package and so much more, but we'll get to that in due time.
Are you excited about this? Send your application today!
LI-AP1 Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Instabox Group AB
(org.nr 559247-1568) Arbetsplats
Instabox Jobbnummer
8022222