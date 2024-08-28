Team Manager - Software Engineering
Inter Ikea Systems Service AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2024-08-28
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Inter Ikea Systems Service AB i Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Älmhult
eller i hela Sverige
We are on the journey to transform our digital capabilities, bringing core business processes, people, data & technology together - an enabler for IKEA to become an even better home furnishing retailer in the future. A journey that needs passionate people who embrace change, dare to question and want to make a difference. If that sounds like you, come and join us. Together we can do great things!
About the area
Inter IKEA Group is organised in three core businesses - Range, Supply and Retail Concept - and five enabling functions. Together we contribute to the success of IKEA and share responsibility for the franchise offer.
The enabling functions lead key common activities in networks across Inter IKEA Group, as well as cover specific needs for the core businesses. The five Enabling functions are Operations Management, Business Performance & Support, Communication, Sustainability and People & Culture.
About the job
What if you could inspire to make everyday life just a little bit better?
At IKEA, our vision is to create a better everyday life for many people. As a Team Manager in Digital Engineering, you play a vital role in realising this vision. Your leadership will be the catalyst that empowers our team to innovate, collaborate, and perform at their best. With your guidance, we will transform the mundane into the extraordinary by ensuring that every product, every service, and every customer interaction reflects the simplicity, cost-effectiveness, and functional design that is the hallmark of the IKEA experience.
Living by the values that define our culture, you will inspire your team to find joy in the details, to take pride in their work, and to remember that together we do not just make furniture - we shape living spaces where life happens. As a steward of the IKEA ethos, you will encourage your team to make sustainability not just a buzzword but a practice in our everyday operations.
With your leadership, we will not only meet the expectations of our customers but exceed them, making sure that when they think of a home, they think of IKEA as their partner in creating a space that is cozy, functional, and distinctly theirs. As a Team Manager at IKEA, you will not just be leading people; you will be supporting dreams, guiding our collective efforts to make those dreams accessible to the many, not just the few.
Join us, and together, let us make everyday life not just a little bit better, but a lot more wonderful for everyone.
Responsibilities:
Manage a team of software engineers, providing leadership and guidance in project execution, task delegation, and professional development.
Supporting the team, directing when needed, building a functional team that supports the organisation in reaching its goals.
Provide thought leadership and innovation to address business challenges.
Lead and support DevOps and agile culture
Establish and implement common ways of working.
Collaborate with stakeholders, including governance, process, operations, shared service counterparts, suppliers, and other digital units.
Coach and guide the team with up-to-date technology expertise.
About You
Of course, you are not in this alone. Working and creating together is deeply rooted in IKEAs culture, so it is important that you value and easily build trustful relationships. If you are passionate about technology and are eager to learn and grow, we want to hear from you.
You are passionate about technology and building teams. You appreciate the mix of strategic thinking and turning architecture trends and requirements into solutions. You get energised by bringing together the practice of engineering in agile teams. You are the type of person that can manage to see the big picture and the details, and you lead, support and communicate with your team to build trust and partnership to reach our common goals.
You will bring with you a deep understanding and experience of shaping architecture, combined with an understanding of the current and future digital technology trends, industry standards, architecture frameworks and modelling techniques. The engineering team will look upon you for direction, support and to keep the team synergy high.
Qualifications:
Master's degree in computer science, or a related technical field preferred.
Knowledge of different programming languages, cloud technologies
Demonstrated leadership or management experience, including team mentoring, project planning, and cross-functional collaboration.
Experience with building systems and deployment pipelines for efficient software development and deployment workflows is desirable.
Have good interpersonal and communication skills, including active listening, coaching, and facilitating. Clear, structured, and honest communication is emphasised.
Additional information
Does this sound like your next challenge?
This role is full-time (40-hours per week) and based in Malmö, Sweden.
This role sits in Enabling Functions, Data & Technology and reports to the Software Engineering Manager. If you would like to know more about the role, please contact Abhishek Kumar (abhishek.kumar7@inter.ikea.com
), or if you have questions about the recruitment process, please contact Wayne van Tonder (wayne.van.tonder@inter.ikea.com
).
Interested? Submit your CV and let us know why you would be a good fit for this role, in English, by the 11th of September 2024. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Inter Ikea Systems Service AB
(org.nr 556276-3549)
Hyllie Vattenparksgata 32 (visa karta
)
215 32 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Inter Ikea Technology Services AB Jobbnummer
8866707