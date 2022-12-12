Team Manager - Complete SW&Electronics Architecture Governance
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Chefsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla chefsjobb i Göteborg
2022-12-12
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future. Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent. We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
We imagine that our friends, families, and children are transported in a personal, sustainable, and safe way. What we build is a self-driving, fully electric, connected, and super safe Volvo Car. The amount of software in our future vehicles is by far exceeding many other software critical products and businesses. We tend to see the future cars as a computer on wheels. To orchestrate such a huge software-centric system, we both need a computer that is powerful enough to carry all features from control loops to AI/Machine Learning capabilities. We need a software architecture that enables us to utilize the hardware and to support a fast-moving organization and development. In addition, we are in a transformation with our products and our company to become more of a software-driven company. Our strategic and operational work on our SW & Electronics architecture plays an important role in enabling this transformation.
About us in the Global Architecture Team for Software & Electronics architecture
Our mission is to ensure that the Software- and Electronics (SW&E) architecture at all times is suitable for defining efficient system solutions according to company strategies. We are held accountable to ensure that the organization is well-acquainted with the SW&E-architecture and takes responsibility for the complete system. The scope of our work is to set the global System Design aspects and SW Architecture and Electronics Architecture, to govern the SW&E Platform Architecture, and to decide and clarify System Design Strategies. We work both strategically, for future platforms and products, and operational supporting implementation on the current platform. We do this by proactively and continuously guide the product streams, by nursing the feature flow by supporting the product streams, and by govern, learn, and adopt by following up on architectural compliance. We are organized in Teams of System Architects, grouped by the name of CESA (Complete Electrical System Architecture) to work strategically but also focus on the operational support for the product streams to nurse the feature flow. We now need to expand and strengthen the governance teams to ensure an always working system.
We are now looking for a Team Manager for the organization governing the Complete SW&E architecture
To succeed with our mission of a working complete SW&E system design we need to gather competent people governing the complete SW&E architecture and ensuring a working system. This includes active change management of interfaces and coordination for ensuring signal database consistency and release. We look for an additional Team Manager with solid experience in recruiting and building teams. A passion for teams and for enabling a working system of the embedded software in a large-scale software development organization is needed. In line with our growth strategies, our department will ramp-up, meaning that we need a leader that can hire the right colleagues, create engagement, and organize the teams efficiently.
What's in it for you?
You are a servant leader with full responsibility for the work environment, who continuously assist in aligning teams to long-term strategies, rapid development and help them grow. You proactively work with competence development to assure the right skills within the team as well as recruiting and onboarding new members. You work in close cooperation with the other agile leadership roles (Scrum Master, Product Owner and technical leaders) to remove obstacles and give each team the support they need to be empowered and able to succeed. You will be a member in the leadership team of the SWEP Architecture & Design Strategy organization.
Who are you
We believe you have M.Sc. in Electrical and/or Computer Science, Software Engineering, experience from relevant leadership- and managerial roles, experience from working on software in large-scale agile software companies. You are fluent in English and communicates effectively with all types of stakeholders.
Meritorious
• Experience within Automotive and from working in an international environment
• Experience from hands on embedded software development, committing code and/or handling requirement, integration, and test within software projects
Interest and application
If you have any questions regarding the position you are welcome to contact Hiring Manager, Richard Lundberg at Richard.Lundberg@volvocars.com
. Note that selections will be running continuously. Please note that applications via email will not be accepted. Please note that applications by e-mail will not be accepted due to GDPR. #LI-CS1 Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "63422-41123762". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Catharina Skog 031-325 00 77 Jobbnummer
7252826