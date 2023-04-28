Team Leader Site Management
2023-04-28
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day. And we need people like you to make it happen.
Job Summary
Our mission within Processing Solutions & Equipment is to manage commercial projects for Capital Equipment from pre-project to handover, securing competitive production solutions, and deliveries on time, on budget, in full, and with customer satisfaction.
We are now looking for a Team Leader - Site Management to join our successful team within Planning and Operations, responsible to lead and manage a team of Site Mangers working closely together with the 17 Project Centres around the world to provide world-class Site Management for our customers.
This position is a permanent position and is based in Lund, Sweden.
What you will do
As a Team Leader - Site Management, you will :
Manage and develop the Site Management team within P&O Project Management
Build, manage and coach a team of high-skilled Site Managers globally
Plan project assignments and competence development proactively for the team
Develop Tetra Pak Site management capabilities for complex customer projects
Develop service offerings around Site management for the project centres
Review processes and team achievements to ensure productivity
Develop external suppliers for consistent & predicable Site management services
Build, develop & manage External Flex Zone of qualified Site Managers
Develop onboard process for external Site Managers
Drive capability building, to secure capacity and quality
Support as business expert
Participate in internal and external reviews & assessments
Participate in quality & milestone reviews from pre-project through implementation
Support the Project team to develop the site plan & cost base
We believe you have
Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering or another business-related degree
Minimum 10 years of experience in site management, preferably within food industry
Strong knowledge of resource management within project
Strong knowledge of process engineering, utility engineering and installation and/or commissioning to ensure proper coaching and quality output of team
Knowledge of plant design and tools for engineering (such as for example AutoCAD)
Minimum 5 years of experience in managing a team (size of 8-16 direct reports)
Demonstrated excellent ability to successfully manage multiple responsibilities/projects at one time with the talent to shift team of focus from one task to another with minimal challenge
Excellent oral and written communication skills in English
Proven track record as a creative change agent that is energized by complexities of implementing cross-company change
Ability to utilize advanced computer skills required including MS Office Suite and the ability to learn and utilize internal applications
Process improvement mindset and ability to drive this culture in the team
Strong trustful high performer able to adjust to fast change and re-prioritize
Being able to listen, capture and structure the feedback from team members
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 2023-05-12
To know more about the position contact Jojoe Sebastian at + +97 148036861
Questions about your application contact Erika Bjerning at +46 46 36 1788
For trade union information contact Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320 and
