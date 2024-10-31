Team leader for Hardware product development
2024-10-31
Want to influence the bigger picture? At Saab, you can realise amazing innovations that keep people and societies safe. Together, we can truly make an impact - and your part matters.
Your role
In your role as a team leader, you will both lead and be part of the entire development process from concept design to creation of the final product. This includes design, product development, life cycle management and communicating with sub-contractors. Your daily work consists of leading a team; provide guidance and direction, planning, financial monitoring and resource planning.
You will not only get to work in a high-tech environment and lead product development of world-class products with focus on quality, sustainability and innovation with the latest technology. You will also be part of a reliable and helpful department with people from varying backgrounds with an open and inclusive work culture.
Your profile
You have a Bachelor Degree, Master Degree or equivalent with a focus on electronics- and/or mechanical-engineering. It is required that you have at least a couple of years of experience in a leading position within hardware development. The development is performed in cross-functional teams with different engineering disciplines from the Hardware Engineering department.
We believe that you are an ambitious and creative person who wants to work in a social team, and to take initiatives and responsibility. Since you will collaborate with colleagues from different disciplines, we recognize good communication skills as a major success factor. Your personality and drive are highly valued!
As we work in an international environment, it is important that you can express yourself well in Swedish and English, both oral and written.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 23,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here
If you are interested in what benefits you can take part of as an employee at Saab in Sweden, you can read more about them here
Do you want to get to know our business and our people a little bit better? Here you can find some stories told by our employees.
