Team leader at Red Sightseeing
Red City Buses AB / Chefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla chefsjobb i Stockholm
2024-02-19
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Red City Buses AB i Stockholm
Team Leader at Red Sightseeing
Are you passionate about tourism and adept at leading teams to success? Red Sightseeing, a leading provider of exceptional tourism experiences, is seeking a dynamic and experienced individual to join our team as a Team Leader. This role requires fluency in English and either Spanish or German, along with a solid background in the tourism industry and preferably, education in tourism management or a related field.
Position: Team Leader
Company: Red Sightseeing
Location: Stockholm
Responsibilities:
Lead and motivate a team of tourism professionals to ensure exceptional customer service and experiences.
Coordinate daily operations, including scheduling, staff training, and performance management.
Oversee the implementation of tour itineraries, ensuring adherence to quality and safety standards.
Act as a point of contact for customer inquiries, complaints, and feedback, resolving issues promptly and effectively.
Collaborate with other departments to enhance overall customer satisfaction and optimize business processes.
Stay updated on industry trends and best practices to continuously improve operations and offerings.
Requirements:
Fluency in English and either Spanish or German (bilingual proficiency is essential).
Proven experience in the tourism industry, with a track record of leadership and team management.
Strong communication, interpersonal, and problem-solving skills.
Ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment and adapt to changing circumstances.
Detail-oriented with a commitment to delivering excellence in customer service.
Preferably, a degree or diploma in tourism management, hospitality, or a related field.
Benefits:
Competitive salary and benefits package.
Opportunities for career growth and development within a dynamic and expanding company.
The chance to work with a passionate team in a vibrant and exciting industry.
If you are ready to take on a leadership role in the tourism sector and contribute to unforgettable experiences for travelers around the world, we want to hear from you! Please submit your resume and a cover letter outlining your qualifications and why you are the ideal candidate for this position to [contact email or application link].
Join Red Sightseeing and be a part of shaping unforgettable travel experiences for our customers! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-31
E-post: gustav.ahrens@tourismgroup.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "TEAM LEADER STOCKHOLM". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Red City Buses AB
(org.nr 556554-2353)
111 30 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Red city buses AB Jobbnummer
8479745