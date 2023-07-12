Team Leader Ad & Adas | Software & Electronics
2023-07-12
Let us describe the challenge we offer
Polestar is blazing a new trail, dedicating ourselves to the development and refinement of electric vehicle performance. Due to extensive growth plans we are now seeking a committed and collaborative Team Manager who wants to join our R&D unit Software & Electronics.
Leaders we are searching for are Product Owner, Principal Engineer, Team Manager, Project leader and Project Engineers. If you are an innovative, open-minded person who believes that electrification is the future of the auto industry, we would like to hear from you.
This position is based at our HQ in Gothenburg, Sweden.
What you'll do
It's a role with global reach, with both R&D center in UK, China and Sweden. The company HQ is in Sweden, and business units across Europe, China and US and in addition to this the role has many external interfaces with strategic partners and suppliers.
The department you will belong to have both line organisation and tech responsibility, having the task to build the organization and simultaneously executing projects like Polestar 5 and Polestar 6.
The tech areas covered are: in-house developed SW (embedded), supplier SW, SW coordination and release, sensor development, electronics development, and Verification & Validation on all levels.
As a leader within the area of Autonomous Drive and Advanced Drive Assistance Systems you play a key role in building Polestar competence and capacity for in-house development of electronics and software.
As we are searching for several leaders for our fast-growing department, details around your specific position will be tailored so a perfect match can be achieved between your background, experience, personality and Polestar's need.
Who you are
If you like working with people and enjoy a large network, then this is the position for you. As a person you have a genuine interest in software and electronics within the areas of AD and ADAS. You take ownership in various areas, tasks and to-do's quickly and reliably. You have excellent communication and presentation skills, as well as problem solving and planning. You have a self-starting ability with a pioneering spirit, resourcefulness and a proactive approach with a go get attitude.
You enjoy having a mix of tasks like leadership, hands-on tech development, recruitment (not for all positions) and people management.
To be successful in this role, we believe you have:
• Engineering degree or equivalent
• Previous experience in the field of software and electronics within the area of AD / ADAS
• It will be seen as a strength if you come from a hands-on engineering background and would like to complement your engineering skills with leadership responsibility.
At Polestar, you will be part of a cross-functional and international team, with English as a natural language for written and spoken communication. Since Polestar's in a scale up phase you thrive by working in a fast-paced environment.
Personal fit will be of great importance in this recruitment, as we are actively working to build a team with diverse experience, gender and background.
People at Polestar
We know that a change is needed. We also know that each one of us can help bring about that change. Our commitment to becoming climate-neutral by 2040 is just as important to us as being inclusive, diverse, and innovative. Together, we are creating, collaborating and experimenting to usher in a new era of sustainable mobility.
We are an electric performance brand, determined to improve the society we live in.
Is this you? If you are interested in joining the Polestar family, don't wait with submitting your application. We apply a continuous selection process and the job post will be open until the position is filled.
