Team Leader Accounting
2023-11-23
ABOUT US
The Absolut Group (TAG) holds global responsibility for the production, packaging development, innovation and strategic marketing of an extensive range of premium spirits brands. They include the iconic Absolut Vodka, Beefeater, the world's most awarded gin, Malibu, the leading flavoured rum and Kahlua, the number one coffee liqueur, along with a selection of agave spirits, including Altos tequila and craft gins such as Monkey 47. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, The Absolut Group is part of Pernod Ricard, a worldwide leader in the spirits and wine industry.
We strive to redefine the global spirit market and the world we live in by inspiring people of all backgrounds to come together to mix ideas and drinks, respectfully and responsibly. And we have a true long-term commitment to sustainability - doing the right thing for consumers, society, the environment and our people.
We are always on the lookout for talented individuals to join our team and help us shake things up. We believe that work should be more than a paycheck, so whether you are just starting your career or looking to take it to the next level, we offer a dynamic and supportive work environment that will help you grow. Come join us and let's raise a glass to a fulfilling career and a bright future at The Absolut Group!
ABOUT THE ROLE
Are you passionate about working with iconic brands, fostering innovation and delivering exceptional consumer experiences? Do you want to be part of an international, diverse and inclusive team that values collaboration, creativity and fun? Then look no further than The Absolut Group!
Our Accounting team based in Stockholm is looking for a Team Leader Accountant to oversee the general accounting process and provide efficient and accurate financial services.
You will be involved in maintaining accurate financial records, ensuring compliance with accounting standards and driving process improvements. You will collaborate with cross-functional teams and play a pivotal role in supporting strategic decision-making within the organization - having specific responsibility for overseeing the financial operations of our mother company to ensure alignment with our overall financial strategy and objectives.
In this role you will responsible for:
General Ledger Management: Coordinate the completion of monthly general ledger balance sheet reconciliations to ensure accuracy and compliance.
Journal Entries: Prepare and post journal entries to the general ledger, maintaining accuracy and timeliness.
Best Practices: Introduce and maintain best practice procedures and policies, keeping backup policies updated and documenting processes.
Audit Support: Coordinate and facilitate external audits. Provide necessary documentation and assist auditors during the audit process.
Issue Resolution: Follow up on and resolve accounting issues as required.
Tax Compliance: Oversee reporting and payment of taxes, including Alcohol, Electricity, Energy tax, and VAT. Be the key contact for VAT-related questions and system setup.
Intercompany Reconciliation: Cross-team collaboration by participate in intercompany reconciliation and reporting.
Change Management: Continuously review and adapt work processes based on changing circumstances, actively engaging in change management.
Project Management: Plan, organize, and direct specific accounting projects, ensuring they are completed on time and with the right competence allocated.
Team Collaboration: Work closely with accountants and cross-functional teams, including finance, operations, and management, to provide financial guidance and support decision-making.
Area lead & mentorship: Provide guidance and mentorship to accounting staff, fostering their professional growth and development. Create a natural environment for overview and follow up; Provide clear expectations and close follow up on team with focus on reduce time waste. Drive performance and motivate (delegate) the team and increase level of ownership within the team.
Digital Mindset: Promote a digital mindset within the organization and inspire others to adopt digital practices.
ABOUT YOU
You are a proactive and solution-oriented person with strong financial skills and ability to communicate effectively with a wide range of stakeholders. You are always seeking for opportunities for process improvements and best practices. You are customer-focused, a structured and organized person, who can be flexible when needed.
Qualifications/profile:
Bachelor's degree in Accounting, Finance, or a related field.
5+ years of experience in accounting, with a focus on financial and statutory reporting.
Proven experience in leading accounting teams.
Knowledge of accounting standards, tax regulations, and internal controls.
Advanced excel skills.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
OUR OFFER
At The Absolut Group, we are the thinking and doing of all our brilliant people. Be audacious and to go after your dreams right from the start - and you will thrive in a passionate and progressive environment where we collaborate across borders. Be committed to a sustainable supply chain, a safe, inclusive workplace, and a responsible consumer culture, and we can achieve real change together.
With our spirit of belonging, we create a culture of what we call convivialité. It's the magic of human connections that makes things happen. You are welcome to The Absolut Group for who you are. We believe that an inclusive workplace with diversity of experiences and perspectives creates a vibrant work environment and mirrors our global consumers.
