Beyond Tech AB is looking for a Swedish-speaking Team Leader with experience in .Net, CosmoDB, Service Bus Topics, Swagger and Azure functions. Apply today and become part of our team!
Location: Malmö
Language: Swedish
Experience working with the Integration platform for the other technical products to integrate with.
This role requires you to:
• Cater to the needs of organization that needs data sharing in form of APIs and event hubs.
• Helping share the data coming from technical products to the retails is the purpose of this integration and data sharing platform.
• Prioritising the needs of data sharing coming from stakeholders.
• Being the speaking partner of this Integration platform towards the stakeholders.
• Drive successful software projects through inspiring leadership and technical expertise.
Technology stack that the platform works with. (You need not know how this works but good to learn basics of how it works with the platform)
• Net
CosmoDB
Service Bus Topics
Swagger
Azure functions
If you think you are a good fit, please apply with your latest CV and feel free to contact us if you have any queries à hima@beyondtech.se Så ansöker du
