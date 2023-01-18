Team Leader - Wireless Communication Research 3GPP
Huawei is looking for an experienced researcher and leader within the field of wireless communication.
You will lead one of our research teams, responsible for generating and evaluating innovative ideas for 5G and next-generation radio networks and associated technologies and solutions. The team addresses 3GPP standardization of current and future communication systems and is responsible for creating and driving Intellectual Property Rights and standardization proposals. The team is also communicating standardization activities and trends to other R&D teams and helps coordinate relevant research and development activities.
Our research team cooperates with external partners, and you will explore potential University cooperations for emerging research concepts with potential for future radio access technologies. Our research team covers multiple functional layers and workgroups within 3GPP, and consists of both 3GPP delegates and back-office researchers.
As the team leader, you are expected to have deep knowledge in wireless communications and actively participate in different tasks such as long-term research, IPR generation, and external co-operations. In addition, you will be responsible for recruitment to the team.
Qualifications & experience
• A Master's degree in Electrical Engineering / Communications Systems or similar education is required.
• It is required to have at least 10 years for experience within the wireless communication industry as a researcher or as a technical leader.
• Knowledge of 3GPP functionality, physical layer aspects and experience of innovation and IPR is required.
• Up-to-date knowledge about new research trends and an extensive academic network within the EU is a plus.
• A track record of a successful and positive leadership
Required skills/personal characteristics
• A role model that can develop, empower and encourage team members
• Communicate fluently in English, both verbally and in writing.
For more information about the position: Johan.Hokfelt @huawei.com
)
