Team Lead Stockroom & Internal Logistics - Onsite Services
2025-04-30
Description
The Opportunity:
Are you a motivated and proactive leader who thrives in a dynamic, customer-focused environment? Avantor is offering an exciting opportunity to join our team, based at a key customer site in Gothenburg. In this pivotal role, you'll be at the forefront of operational excellence, supporting cutting-edge research and development by ensuring smooth, efficient, and high-quality stockroom and internal logistics services. This is more than just a job - it's your chance to make a lasting impact within the life sciences industry.
Key Role Focus:
This role aims to support better process flows, reduce stockouts, and ensure proactive communication with all stakeholders. It is multifaceted and must be performed in a safe, regular, and environmentally compliant manner.
What We Are Looking For:
We're seeking a passionate and experienced Team Leader who can inspire and empower a team of on-site associates to deliver exceptional service. Your role will involve:
Leading and managing a dedicated team to ensure high performance and strong morale.
Driving continuous improvement in operational processes and logistics efficiency.
Collaborating with internal teams, suppliers, and site stakeholders to exceed expectations.
Ensuring compliance with health, safety, environmental, and GMP regulations.
Playing an integral role in training, coaching, and developing team members to meet both individual and organizational goals.
Taking ownership of quality standards, risk management, and service KPIs.
The person should have these qualities:
Strong problem-solving skills with a detail-oriented approach to process improvements.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills for effective collaboration.
If you're a natural communicator with a solutions-focused mindset and strong leadership experience - especially in logistics or laboratory services - we'd love to hear from you.
How You Will Thrive and Make an Impact:
At Avantor, we believe in giving you the tools, environment, and autonomy to succeed. In this role, you will:
Lead with Purpose - Motivate your team to deliver excellence and drive innovation in our service offerings.
Be a Change Agent - Implement process improvements, resolve challenges, and influence key outcomes.
Grow Your Skills - Collaborate across departments and with major stakeholders to expand your professional experience.
Support Critical Science - Help streamline logistics that support life-saving research and discovery.
Drive Results - Report on KPIs and performance metrics, shaping the future of Avantor's service delivery model.
Join a supportive, mission-driven organization that's passionate about delivering solutions for a better world.
Why Avantor?
Dare to go further in your career. Join our global team of 14,000+ associates whose passion for discovery and determination to overcome challenges relentlessly advances life-changing science.
The work we do changes people's lives for the better. It brings new patient treatments and therapies to market, giving a cancer survivor the chance to walk his daughter down the aisle. It enables medical devices that help a little boy hear his mom's voice for the first time. Outcomes such as these create unlimited opportunities for you to contribute your talents, learn new skills and grow your career at Avantor.
We are committed to helping you on this journey through our diverse, equitable and inclusive culture which includes learning experiences to support your career growth and success. At Avantor, dare to go further and see how the impact of your contributions set science in motion to create a better world. Apply today!
