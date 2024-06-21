Team Lead ( Sap Abap )
Wipro Sweden filial till Wipro Ltd, Indien / Datajobb / Stockholm
2024-06-21
Will be responsible for requirement gathering and project planning, architecture design, Customization, programming, testing, documentation activities.
Ability to analyse the process details, task specific requirements, expertise in customized tools and ability to provide timely solution and support.
Will be supporting the offshore team for technical questions, clarifications and co-ordination.
The post requires experience of the ERP-SAP specializing in the field of ABAP.
It requires the person to understand SAP specially in the Technical issues.
It required experience in ABAP programming, Reporting, Dialog programming, Conversions, Data Migration, SAP Scripts, Enhancements, enhancement framework, LSMW.
It requires experience from S4U HANA.
Have a good level of understanding with all modules : SD,MM,FI,CO,PM,HCM, Cross Apps etc.
Trouble shooting & Problem solving, debugging, usage of Developer tools for analysis, performance, issues ...
Very good working experience of : OOABAP, ABAP on HANA and Work flow.
Coordinating & supporting with client teams & with Wipro internal functional teams, Basis, Authorization Teams etc.
Preparing the documentation like -> test scripts, lessons learnt document etc.
